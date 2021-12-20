airbnb window, restaurant diners, window opening into restaurant

desireerosebaker/TikTok

‘How is this legal’: TikToker discovers her Airbnb window is connected to restaurant dining room

‘I can open the window and touch their table.'

Moises Mendez II 

Moises Mendez II

Internet Culture

Published Dec 20, 2021

A TikTok creator assumed her New York City Airbnb was going to be more private, but quickly realized that it was directly connected to a restaurant dining room.

Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) uploaded a video on Sunday from her Airbnb, showing people what her booking looked like online. The listing advertised a view overlooking the Manhattan skyline. When she opened her windows, she found a completely different scene.

“There’s no buildings, we’re in a restaurant,” Bakers says in the video, “Let me show you.”

She then records the view outside of her window, which appears to look directly into a restaurant and overlooks a table placed against the window.

“HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally [cannot] make this up. I can open the window and touch their table,” Baker wrote in the caption.

@desireerosebaker

HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table

♬ Quirky – Oleg Kirilkov

Since the video was posted, it has received over 5 million views. Viewers replied with their reactions to Baker’s video, with one comment saying, “When you said ‘in a restaurant’ I did not anticipate people RIGHT THERE.”

Others suggested playing pranks on the guests, “AirDrop them a photo of themselves” and made jokes like “I think you’re their server bestie.” Many of the comments suggested that she contact Airbnb to get a full refund because the room was “falsely advertised.”

@desireerosebaker

Now back to my side and rating peoples conversations

♬ original sound – Desiree Baker

In a follow-up video, Baker decided to make the most of the experience and went to visit the restaurant. She realized that the windows are made of one-way glass, so diners assume the windows are just mirrors. Baker has yet to explain the situation further.

In an email, a spokesperson for Airbnb told the Daily Dot that they “don’t know anything about it,” so they “can’t really comment.” In a reverse Google image search by Airbnb, they said the results presented a website for a residence called the Outpost Club.

The Daily Dot reached out to Baker and the Outpost Club for comment.

Today’s Top Stories

‘I left the house thinking that I was going to come back’: TikToker says landlord kicked her out after she already paid rent
‘I simply can’t survive like this’: Teacher quits over unlivable pay, documents students’ reaction in viral TikTok
‘TikTok is a wild place’: Mother does TikTok dance next to her hospitalized baby in viral video, dividing viewers
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 20, 2021, 4:58 pm CST

Moises Mendez II

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

Moises Mendez II