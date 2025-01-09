Clothespins on ABC’s David Muir’s fire fit cause full-on meltdown on the right

ABC News anchor David Muir is being ridiculed online for using clothespins to make a company-branded fire jacket appear more fitted while reporting on the wildfires affecting Los Angeles.

The video, which began going viral after being shared on social media on Wednesday, reveals clothespins on Muir’s back as he turns away from the camera.

“Nice Jacket Bro,” reality star Jack Osbourne wrote. “Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground.”

Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bGQ3zvF6lr — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) January 9, 2025

The uproar appeared to come largely from conservative users, who accused Muir of being a narcissist for his clothing choice.

Social media fights over David Muir’s clothespins

“This make up wearing mofo used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop, so he would look snacky for TV,” said right-wing social media figure Mike Cernovich.

This make up wearing mofo used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop, so he would look snacky for TV.



pic.twitter.com/t9s1Z92iL5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 9, 2025

It wasn’t long before the memes came, many of which that framed Muir as vain.

“David Muir while hundreds of thousands are fleeing the inferno of the apocalypse in the Hollywood Hills,” a pro-Trump user said alongside a Derek Zoolander GIF.

David Muir while hundreds of thousands are fleeing the inferno of the apocalypse in the Hollywood Hills #California #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/Hj6UxwdUlt — Trump World (@Louaye1980) January 9, 2025

In response, supporters of Muir accused conservatives of overblowing the incident.

“Anybody who’s upset about David Muir having clothespins on his jacket while reporting about the California fires is genuinely a 20 IQ troglodyte,” one user said.

Anybody who’s upset about David Muir having clothespins on his jacket while reporting about the California fires is genuinely a 20 IQ troglodyte — Dan Feinberg (@cornerkick03) January 9, 2025

Other fans of Muir took it one step further by praising the news anchor’s figure.

“David Muir said he doesn’t workout everyday for nothing y’all are gonna get this SILHOUETTE,” the user @MissSassbox said.

David Muir said he doesn’t workout everyday for nothing y’all are gonna get this SILHOUETTE https://t.co/HsxD3KqMh2 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) January 9, 2025

So far, at least on social media, Muir has not responded to the so-called controversy.

The ongoing wildfires are already some of the most destructive in history, burning more than 17,000 acres of land. More than 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as a result.

