Hulu drops price to just $1.99 for a full year with this epic Black Friday deal

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

’Tis the season when streamers start announcing their best deals of the year, and Hulu is once again offering a Black Friday deal you can’t miss.

From November 23 through November 28 you can get Hulu’s ad-supported library for just $1.99/month. Normally, the ad-supported plan costs $7.99/month. With this special pricing that’s savings of $72 over the course of 12 months.

Who can sign up for Hulu’s 2022 Black Friday deal?

Hulu’s Black Friday pricing is aimed at new subscribers. However, anyone with a Hulu account that has been inactive for at least one month can also take advantage.

Although Hulu offers bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+, subscribers of either (or both) standalone services who meet the above criteria are also eligible for the special offer.

What other Hulu options are available?

The promotional pricing only applies to Hulu’s standalone ad-supported service, but if you are interested in checking out either of the Disney bundles, you can also opt to do that now before the standard prices increase in December.

The Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) bundle is currently $13.99/month, with an increase to $14.99/month starting December 8.

An alternative plan offering both Disney+ and Hulu without ads, along with ESPN+ with ads, will set you back $19.99/month.

And of course, the standalone Hulu plan without ads is still $14.99/month.

Why sign up for Hulu?

Hulu offers a large variety of movies and TV shows, both original and acquired. Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Dropout are recent original series that have all been big hits for the streamer, and which are only available on the Hulu platform.

For the holiday season, has also created a dedicated category to help viewers find holiday-themed episodes of fan favorite TV shows, as well as movies from heartwarming romances to irreverent vacations gone hilariously wrong, including Happiest Season, A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, and The Nutcracker.

So get the best streaming content at an unbeatably low price before the clock runs out on this once a year special — sign up for the Hulu Black Friday 2022 deal below.