HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ gets new protagonist after showrunner exits

The Green Lantern series is going back to the drawing board. While the HBO Max series was originally set to revolve around the characters of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. With Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine, respectively, planned to star. Now the show will see John Stewart’s turn as the eponymous hero.

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Stewart, the first Black Green Lantern, was not a consideration for the focus of the show previously. Originally, producers opted to bring in Scott, who has been portrayed as gay in several iterations, including DC’s mainstream continuity.

At this time, neither Wittrock nor Irvine are still attached to the project. However, sources told THR that Berlanti Productions is interested in bringing them back once the project is retooled.

The change in protagonist comes hand-in-hand with a change in the creative team behind the show. Green Lantern is still being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who led up The CW’s DC with the Arrowverse. Seth Grahame-Smith, the original showrunner and who allegedly already wrote all eight scripts, is no longer involved with the project.

Any shake-ups happening in the world of Warner Bros. Discovery following the merger automatically seem to have fans nervous. CEO David Zaslav kicked off his new tenure with the ruthless scrapping of a nearly-completed, inclusive Batgirl movie.

The scramble to save money at the company, while not threatening Green Lantern yet, is expected to greatly reduce the show’s budget. How this will impact the final product remains to be seen.

