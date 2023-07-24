‘The delivery is kinda ~wonky~’: TikTokers meme Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ speech

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. released the full trailer for Wonka, a prequel to their 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The reception was mixed. Some cheered on the American-French actor Timothée Chalamet’s highly anticipated debut as Willy Wonka, while a few questioned his capacity for the role.

“Somehow he’s doing a monotone whimsical voice? Like it sounds like an AI reading something,” an app user said in TikToker’s @wesleyh10 8.2 million viewed video. In the post, the TikToker voices over Timothée Chalamet’s monologue from the Wonka trailer in a very animated way. A comical and weird nature that some have argued is missing from Chalamet’s performance.

This video is one of many trending on TikTok using Chalamet’s viral monologue. The sound stems from @indiewire‘s full upload of the trailer, with a specific spiel from the script going viral.

“You see I’m something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker. So quiet up and listen down. Nope, scratch that—reverse it,” Chalamet is heard reciting.

“I’ve been saying so quiet up and listen down all week,” a comment reads in @turtlewithhat‘s video which has 2.6 million views. TikTokers like the one below have recruited friends to hilariously reenact the monologue.

“THE CHOCOLATE MAKER PART HAD ME SPEECHLESS,” a fan notes in @the.wasian‘s video. Viewed over 2.6 million times, the friend group dramatized the trailer bit even further with a random department store aisle serving as background.

Wonka premieres December 15.