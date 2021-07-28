U.K. comics convention Thought Bubble has announced that it will no longer be hosting Frank Miller as a guest in response to backlash from attendees and other guests.

Featured Video Hide

A statement from us.



You can read the full statement online here: https://t.co/9wNfzLKLvg pic.twitter.com/pcxHS3fuCo — Thought Bubble Festival (@ThoughtBubbleUK) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Frank Miller, once the uncontested king of the comics world, has been increasingly controversial over the years. Already accused of misogyny over his iconic Sin City series, Miller came under fire for Holy Terror in 2011—a graphic novel which critics called out as Islamophobic.

That Thought Bubble/Miller situation shows that even the most respected organisations will throw their ethics away for money, and that speaking out works. — James Marsh *commissions open* (@Jamesotron) July 28, 2021

NGL, when I first saw him name I thought it was a publicity stunt so they could immediately drop him to prove they're a friendly space. Otherwise his presence just feels so at odds with their mission statement. — Lithium Blossom 🏳️‍🌈 #TeamGodzilla (@BlossomLithium) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Once Thought Bubble announced it had invited Miller to appear as a guest at its convention—which is scheduled for Nov. 13-14 at the Harrogate Convention Centre in England—the reaction was swift and highly negative. Fans announced that they would no longer attend the convention unless Miller was dropped—with some going so far as to tweet screenshots of their cancelled bookings as the start date dragged closer and Miller remained on the books.

Yeah, not going to Thought Bubble this year. They’ve made their choice, I’ve made mine pic.twitter.com/Pz6FC7GKk6 — James Leech (@jamesdleech) July 27, 2021

The UK’s best comics event should have no interest in the likes of Frank Miller’s bigotry stinking it up, OR any of his fans. I urge Thought Bubble to reconsider which parts of this industry they want to showcase. — ✨hamish steele✨ (@hamishsteele) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

I was so looking forward to @ThoughtBubbleUK, it's the only con I go to every year, but if they're inviting Frank Miller that's a hard pass from me. Do better, Thought Bubble. — Kitty Dorkling 💙 Nye Bevan was right about Tories (@KittyDorkling) July 28, 2021

Other guests also announced that they would be withdrawing from the con as long as Miller remained on the list.

I will be withdrawing from thought bubble, and I urge other creators to do the same until Frank Miller is pulled from the roster https://t.co/6V4WV9atvR — ✨Jess Taylor✨ (@deuxdel) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

I love @ThoughtBubbleUK festival every year I attend. I can’t in good conscience attend this year while Frank Miller remains a guest. Why invite someone whose work has done real harm when you could be making space for exciting modern voices. https://t.co/JkWsfLAkpp — Edward Ross (@edward_ross) July 27, 2021

But it seems that it took independent publisher Short Box deciding to pull out to get Thought Bubble to finally remove Miller as a guest.

For clarity: I first contacted Thought Bubble about this, privately, 8 weeks ago. After discussions, I was assured action would be taken. This week it's been communicated to me that I am the acceptable loss: repercussions to my career/income over repercussions to theirs. https://t.co/ofGeWVKHqR — ShortBox (@Short_Box) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Although some fans of the con are just pleased that Miller will no longer attend, for many, his removal at this stage is too little too late.

I’m glad that Thought Bubble has stepped up and committed to their promise of being a safe, inclusive space, but it shouldn’t have taken independent creators risking their livelihood in refusing to attend and being vocal about why. He shouldn’t have been invited in the 1st place. https://t.co/s9xd9xJupK — Dr Lauren Nixon 💀 (@literaryla) July 28, 2021

For some, it’s the fact that after eight weeks of objections from guests and fans alike, it took one of their more prominent guests withdrawing to remove Miller—including Short Box’s Zainab Akhtar herself, who sees it as having been used to do Thought Bubble’s “dirty work” for them.

Advertisement Hide

So, in black and white: I was used to do TB's dirty work for them, and as an acceptable sacrifice in order for them to garner and provide 'proof' to Miller's team and extract themselves from this situation. (Please do not pile on Chloe, as she is not responsible for this). https://t.co/isMgobU9wn — ShortBox (@Short_Box) July 28, 2021

Absolutely insane that it's taken the action of ShortBox and supportive comics creatives over the past day for Thought Bubble to FINALLY do the right thing regarding Frank Miller. Truly a permanent black mark on their record. — Darth Marenghi (@DarthMarenghi) July 28, 2021

I don't understand how such a good con, one that has had outreach programmes for underrepresented creators of all kinds, can not know that inviting someone like FM could possibly undermine everything they're trying to do. — Bevis Musson (@bevismusson) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Others took issue with the unspecified “barriers beyond their control,” which the Thought Bubble team cited as the reason they didn’t take action before now.

It’s difficult for me to put into words how devastated I am about all of this. The last 8ish weeks have been us constantly working on it and we were naive at every turn. Barriers beyond our control made us unable to speak out until now. But that does not make it okay. https://t.co/TVCPkTOm0M — Chloe Green (@okaychloegreen) July 28, 2021

Hey Heather, the online reaction gave us proof to the parties that were holding us back just how serious this was, which then allowed us to speak out. I appreciate how it seems, and I know it's all too late. We really did try. — Chloe Green (@okaychloegreen) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Some have expressed support, assuming the “barriers” are contracts or other industry matters that they don’t have leave to speak on in public. Most, however, seem to be assuming it’s just an excuse and an attempt to save face after realizing just how continuing to platform Miller all this time has impacted their public image.

Thought Bubble say "barriers" stopped them "making the decision [TB] wanted to make", but that doesn't explain why they invited Miller in the first place



Also, what are these insurmountable "barriers" in place for weeks but which suddenly evaporated after Zainab's statement? pic.twitter.com/GJjHIvJRlk — Angie W (@AngRieWords) July 28, 2021

I wondered if certain other people had a hold over you / needed persuading as I thought you especially would've tried to fix this. I wish they'd accepted your arguments earlier to save Zainab from this. I hope you're ok, owning/apologising is right but you're human too. Take care — Sonia Leong (@sonia_leong) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

They keep saying "there were barriers in place" but why did those barriers that had been so insurmountable in the 8 weeks since Zainab Akhtar and others raised the issue suddenly melt away when the matter was public and TB started getting bad publicity? — Lizard Queen (@ragbonehair) July 28, 2021

Overall, many people don’t seem impressed with the organization’s apology.

You cost these people time and energy they could’ve used being productive and taking care of their well-being as opposed to putting themselves out there and dealing with the consequences of YOUR actions. You need to make up for that. — Iris Tentacle (@iristentacle) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

That numerous reports say Thought Bubble promised to address inviting Frank Miller and all the problems that entails, and then did nothing is so disappointing.

Fully aware and making the choice to sell marginalised people in comics out for a big name. https://t.co/CblHiYO8EH — Sam Schäfer (@schafersam) July 27, 2021

Thought Bubble really just threw Zainab in front of Frank Miller’s racist fans and just said, “Oops, sorry.” Foh — Randall Trang 劉俊民 (@RandallTrang) July 28, 2021

Advertisement Hide

We have reached out to members of Short Box the Thought Bubble team and will update this article if they respond.