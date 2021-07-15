Cannes Film Festival red carpets are weird, right? Who are you supposed to be looking at? How are you supposed to dress? Do women have to wear couture while men wear sneakers? A photo of The French Dispatch cast at Cannes mixes up all these questions, and it has produced a meme.

The photo, which features director Wes Anderson along with stars Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray, quickly evolved into an object-labeling meme. The four very distinct sartorial styles on display made it easy to apply to any profession, experience, or opinion.

‘The French Dispatch’ cast memes

There’s the basic one: The four social media platforms.

But then it got more specific.

Covid with no symptoms, vaccinated and never got Covid, Delta Variant, covid long hauler pic.twitter.com/BpIddUplqq — Alena Smith (@internetalena) July 15, 2021

Odelay, Sea Change, Midnite Vultures, Morning Phase pic.twitter.com/XZvm5H1mK4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 15, 2021

the four different ways academics dress at conferences: pic.twitter.com/gjUMFcBwSp — Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) July 13, 2021

As The French Dispatch is a movie about journalism, this one about how people dress depending on how long they’ve been in the industry resonated.

five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021

Murray, who appears to be shopping at Dan Flashes, trended separately, most likely because of his shirt. Or maybe the Zaila Avant-garde shout out.

"They have this one shirt that costs $2000 because the pattern's so wild" pic.twitter.com/I09ho7Nt7O — rob trench (@robtrench) July 13, 2021

But, come on: Tilda Swinton! More specifically, Tilda Swinton doing pranks on Timothée Chalamet.

Tilda Swinton pranks Timothée Chalamet during the standing ovation at ‘THE FRENCH DISPATCH’ premiere.



(Credit: @RaminSetoodeh) pic.twitter.com/tqc1gDvFpz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 12, 2021

The meme became so ubiquitous that some tried to set the record straight.

