Influencer and actress Teala Dunn gives advice for juggling multiple roles

This week, we spoke with Teala Dunn (@ttylteala), an actress and content creator with over 13 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

Dunn first rose to popularity due to her roles as a child actress, starring in sitcom shows like Shake It Up, Dog with a Blog, The Thundermans, and Are We There Yet? Dunn has since taken on a variety of acting roles, including in the drama series Good Form, YouTube Originals series The Reality House, drama series Guilty Party, Hulu series All Night, and comedy film Expelled.

Dunn is also an influencer, posting a variety of vlogging, beauty, and lifestyle content. She’s launched her own skincare line, Creme De La Cube, and has also recently ventured into podcasting. In 2021, Dunn launched a Spotify Original podcast with influencer Nia Sioux called Adulting With Teala & Nia. In July, Dunn launched another podcast—this time, a video podcast called Anonymously Yours, produced with production studio Brat TV.

We spoke with Dunn about managing her workload, the lessons she’s brought from acting to her work as a creator, podcasting, her current ambitions, and more.

The following interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You’re an influencer on multiple platforms, a podcaster, the founder of a skincare line, and a professional actress. How do you manage all of these different roles and responsibilities?

I manage everything pretty well with the help of my amazing team keeping me on schedule.

Do you have any tips for other creators who might be managing multiple roles?

I would say go at your own pace and do what makes you happy, do not spread yourself too thin, but if you can handle being busy all the time go for it.

What are some of the lessons you’ve learned from your career as an actress that have informed your career as a creator?

As an actress, I’ve learned if a role is meant for you it will be yours, do not overthink anything or you will be disappointed. As a content creator, it is best to have a set schedule to post so you’re not overwhelmed when things get busy.

At what point in your career did you decide to launch your own skincare line?

I decided to launch my own skincare line after I experienced cystic acne and it changed my perception of how to treat my skin and I wanted to make something cruelty free and make it affordable for my viewers. I’m happy with the way it turned out.

As a young founder, what have been some of the challenges in developing Creme De La Cube? What advice would you give other creators looking to develop their own product?

For me it was a wonderful process from start to finish, I had a wonderful collaboration with Walmart they gave me creative control and allowed me to test and walk through every process, I’d say if this is your passion follow your dream and don’t be afraid to express your opinion on how things are run for your own line, it pays to be involved.

How do you manage your relationship with your fans?

I am very active with my fans, I try to go live often, and I reply to comments. It is important to engage them as often as you can. I appreciate my followers.

Why did you decide to get into podcasting?

I had a podcast over on Spotify called Adulting With Teala & Nia but it was audio only, I wanted to do something live where I added guests every week and the opportunity with Brat TV presented itself and I thought it was a wonderful fit.

How did you choose the style of your new podcast?

It was a collaborative thought, the team knows I love my palm trees [laughs]. I believe the set speaks to my character.

What are your current ambitions as a creator?

As a creator I want to continue doing podcasts, possibly launch some swimwear down the line and continue acting.

Thank you, Teala, for chatting with us!

