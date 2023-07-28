man speaking over IKEA background with caption 'Let's replace our CEOs instead' (l) man speaking over IKEA background with caption ''Let's replace all of our employees with A.I'' (c) man speaking over IKEA background with caption 'That would save a lot of money' (r)

‘Let’s replace our CEOs instead’: IKEA guy is back with an AI take

'Angry retail guy' Scott Seiss moved on from IKEA. Now he's got some words for AI.

Jul 27, 2023

Scott Seiss, the man whose anti-retail IKEA rants went viral early in the pandemic (and has since appeared in Cocaine Bear) is back with a take on AI.

Seiss’ older videos typically featured him playing two roles, customer and employee, and he uses the same framing here: “Let’s replace all of our employees with AI,” he begins, referencing the recent wave of companies using AI instead of paying employees what they’re worth—like streaming companies during the writers’ strike.

“Let’s replace our CEOs instead,” he adds. “That would save a lot of money. Actually, AI is too advanced for that job.”

“Or, you know what, go ahead and use AI,” he continues. “I give it about a week before it gains sentience and realizes you’re underpaying it too, and joins everyone else on the picket line.” The video has more than 2 million views.

Seiss actually did work at IKEA, which inspired many of his earlier videos. He’s now got some IMDb credits, but people are glad he’s back. (Well, except for some of the pro-AI people in his comments.)

