‘Let’s replace our CEOs instead’: IKEA guy is back with an AI take

Scott Seiss, the man whose anti-retail IKEA rants went viral early in the pandemic (and has since appeared in Cocaine Bear) is back with a take on AI.

Seiss’ older videos typically featured him playing two roles, customer and employee, and he uses the same framing here: “Let’s replace all of our employees with AI,” he begins, referencing the recent wave of companies using AI instead of paying employees what they’re worth—like streaming companies during the writers’ strike.

“Let’s replace our CEOs instead,” he adds. “That would save a lot of money. Actually, AI is too advanced for that job.”

“Let’s replace all of our employees with A.I.” pic.twitter.com/UuWgkYXIHh — Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) July 27, 2023

“Or, you know what, go ahead and use AI,” he continues. “I give it about a week before it gains sentience and realizes you’re underpaying it too, and joins everyone else on the picket line.” The video has more than 2 million views.

The idea of AI joining the picket line is hilarious and so good because what if https://t.co/DYOTNjbRSw — Riel (@rielmarqz) July 27, 2023

Seiss actually did work at IKEA, which inspired many of his earlier videos. He’s now got some IMDb credits, but people are glad he’s back. (Well, except for some of the pro-AI people in his comments.)