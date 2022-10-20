‘Do people not have shame for being like this?’: Server says customers asked her to run opened water bottle under hot water to make it room temperature

A fine dining server says that a table returned an open bottle of water and asked for a new, “room temperature” one in a now-viral video.

In the video posted by TikToker Sarah (@sarahmare420) on Oct. 16, she shows herself running a water bottle under the sink, saying that the customers asked her to run it under hot water to bring it to room temperature.

“My table just asked for a bottle of water. I gave it to them, and they were like, ‘Hmm we want it room temperature,’ after they opened it,” she says in the clip. “They wanted me to bring back a new one and I said, ‘We don’t have any that are room temperature.’ ‘Oh, will you run it under hot water?’ Yeah, of course, I fucking will.”

Sarah then lets out a frustrated scream.

The video has reached over 670,000 views as of Oct. 19, with commenters roasting the customers for their unusual request.

“Do people not have shame for being like this? like what goes through their mind? Who raised them,” one commenter wrote.

“How do people actually enjoy being so unnecessarily complicated,” another said.

Other servers shared their own experiences with difficult customers.

“I once had a table that couldn’t eat their sweet potato fries without honey butter i had to run around the kitchen to find honey and cinnamon. never,” a user shared.

“I worked at a high-end hotel as a waiter and I do not feel bad for what the wait staff did, those peoples requests were ridiculous!” another wrote.

“This reminds me so much of me… my customer said her ravioli had too much sauce so I took all of the sauce off and put it in a separate bowl for her,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via TikTok comment.