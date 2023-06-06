People are backing Pete Davidson after PETA criticized him for buying a dog instead of adopting one

When SNL alum Pete Davidson bought a cavapoo (a Cavalier and Poodle mix) puppy from a store instead of adopting, PETA slammed his actions after pictures of him and his girlfriend making the purchase were leaked. In an interview with TMZ, Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, labeled his decision “tragic.”

To say Pete was fired up is putting it mildly.

In an explicit leaked voicemail obtained by TMZ, Davidson started by saying, “Hi, my name is Pete Davidson, this message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed.”

“I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs,” he explained. “And my mom’s f*cking dog, who was two years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog. So, why don’t you do your research before you f*ucking create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired fuck. F*ck you and suck my d*ck.”

The voicemail went viral on Twitter and had users rallying behind the comedian. Twitter user @ludivineboots wrote: “Pete Davidson going off on peta is hilarious. They are the same people who kill cats because they aren’t microchipped and burn cat colonies…But are mad because someone gave a dog a new home. Get f*cked.”

I would not buy a dog when dogs are being euthanized everyday in shelters BUT in his defense… pic.twitter.com/eWxn3vrk8x — Be Kind (@chrissiedec06) June 6, 2023

“I would not buy a dog when dogs are being euthanized everyday in shelters BUT in his

defense…,” another Twitter wrote, pointing out articles that show cavapoos were recommended for people with allergies.

PETA wasn’t bowled over by Pete’s emphatic plea for them to leave him and his family alone. In a statement released to TMZ following the voicemail incident, PETA said: “Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time.”

The organization doubled down and said that there’s “there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog” and that Davidson clearly didn’t do his research.