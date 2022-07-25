People are horrified at this plastic surgeon’s TikTok that suggests giving a ‘Stranger Things’ actress a new face

An advanced injector on TikTok has come under fire after she posted a video detailing the many procedures she’d hypothetically perform on a Stranger Things actor to improve her face.

Miranda Wilson regularly posts about cosmetic surgery procedures and injections she’s given her patients and what they might encounter to her more than 40,000 followers. But in a now-deleted TikTok video, she starts off by praising the performance of Natalia Dyer (who plays Nancy Wheeler) in Stranger Things.

“If I was Natalia’s injector, here’s what I would do,” Wilson said.

i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

She then details several procedures she’d hypothetically perform. This includes treating masseters to “help slim the face” (a favorite of Wilson’s, something she suggests her audience knows), adding chin fillers to change the shape of her face, adding a little bit of lip filler, injecting her with Botox, doing a brow lift “to help open up her eyes,” and injecting Sculptra (a type of collagen filler) for her thin skin.

Wilson topped this explanation off by revealing the result of what this set of hypothetical procedures would look like courtesy of Photoshop. In the “after” photo, Dyer has raised eyebrows, a pointed chin, fuller lips, and a slimmed-down face.

Her video made its way over to Twitter and has been viewed more than 6 million times. And while plenty of people were quick to defend Dyer, they were also horrified at someone who performs cosmetic procedures giving unprompted advice to someone on how to “improve” their face when they might not even be interested in it.

We’ve reached an era in which women having unique facial features, regardless of how attractive they are, is seen as something to be corrected.

Reject the Instagram filter phenotype. https://t.co/k1bVPAjDWR pic.twitter.com/I0ZJbyEuyU — Jess ƈօʀʀʊքȶɛɖƈʀɨքքʟɛ❤️‍🔥 (@BadCrippIe) July 25, 2022

people are far too comfortable with projecting their insecurities onto others on social media… and there’s something even more sinister about painting it as professional advice. https://t.co/ORPXmOKMwR — ??? (@TELEAZE) July 25, 2022

Abolish the plastic surgery industry.



Also Natalia Dyer is gorgeous! https://t.co/wSrsOPIq7h — Elly Arrow (@EllyArrow) July 25, 2022

the cosmetic plastic surgery industry desperately needs you to hate how you look. this isn’t just the bullying of one individual (though omg this video absolutely is), it’s creating an entire culture of unrealistic beauty standards for profit. yuck! https://t.co/aTl0iKUIrU — tyler oakley (gremlin era 👹) (@tyleroakley) July 25, 2022

…i hate people. natalia dyer is absolutely stunning as she is.

not everyone wants to look like a great value kardashian. https://t.co/E6gT8VgdmP — fat sajak (@fatsajak_) July 25, 2022

People also commented on the issues surrounding the larger plastic surgery industry and the impossible beauty standards women often face for not fitting into a narrow window of what is deemed acceptable. They also pointed out her similarities to Timothée Chalamet, an actor praised for his looks for many of the things that Wilson zeroed in on to fix.

Shit like this has people thinking it's fine to judge the way people look. Nobody needs anything injected in to their face…if they get something NO JUDGEMENT but to sit there and go "right let's slim down the face and build up the lips" apropos of nothing is SO GROSS. https://t.co/QLNDUiFAex — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 25, 2022

plastic surgeons after giving every woman in the world the same face https://t.co/4PSAd6DSfq pic.twitter.com/T7fnV5U52T — 🤍☘️ (@newshot) July 25, 2022

I'm willing to bet a million dollars that the plastic surgeon listing all the changes she'd make to Natalia Dyer's face probably thinks Timothée Chalamet is perfect just the way he is.



The problem usually isn't the features.

It's just more acceptable for men to have them. pic.twitter.com/yBs0lBC1YS — L 🖤 (@godless_pagan) July 25, 2022

We reached out to Wilson for comment.