Viral ‘M3GAN’ trailer is already serving memes

On Tuesday, a trailer for the upcoming horror movie M3GAN was released, and it broke some sort of internet record for how fast it became a meme.

Did people focus on the fact that M3GAN is scheduled to be released in January and not this month, for Halloween? Not as much as they focused on the dance moves of the titular robotic doll, who bonds with and vows to protect a young girl (Violet McGraw) but obviously has some defective programming.

But despite the fact that she’s evil, the doll can move. (In this case, to Taylor Swift.)

“Every day Beyonce doesn’t release visuals I’m entitled to punishing the TL with my own,” wrote @ZaraRahim on a clip of the doll dancing.

Every day Beyonce doesn’t release visuals I’m entitled to punishing the TL with my own pic.twitter.com/UBt9mkOLoV — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 11, 2022

Me in my apartment at 1 am on any given day pic.twitter.com/zhZKsuhRkg — Michael 💧 (@mce1201) October 11, 2022

Me watching Megan commit multiple murders pic.twitter.com/5wGSdrJwyy — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 11, 2022

TikTok was also enamored with M3GAN, recreating her dance moves, mostly to Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

The film, which also stars Allison Williams, actually looks promising: It comes from producer James Wan and screenwriter Akela Cooper, who also penned last year’s breakout hit Malignant. And there were references to Chucky, Annabelle, and Renesmee Cullen.

M3GAN talking to chucky and annabelle pic.twitter.com/ue2MFmB0of — wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 11, 2022

Renesmee Cullen walked so M3GAN could run pic.twitter.com/PgasElf0km — jessica fletcher’s gay nephew (@mtchll___) October 11, 2022

And Megan Thee Stallion approved.

When I saw this part I screamed 😂😂😂 https://t.co/l75bQwLfqH — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 11, 2022

Since being released on Tuesday, the trailer has more than 2 million views. Interestingly, Jenna Davis, the actor who voices M3GAN, became a meme herself in 2018 with the viral song “Penny Nickel Dime.”