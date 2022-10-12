young woman

KinoCheck.com/YouTube

Viral ‘M3GAN’ trailer is already serving memes

This doll TikToks back.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Oct 12, 2022

On Tuesday, a trailer for the upcoming horror movie M3GAN was released, and it broke some sort of internet record for how fast it became a meme.

Did people focus on the fact that M3GAN is scheduled to be released in January and not this month, for Halloween? Not as much as they focused on the dance moves of the titular robotic doll, who bonds with and vows to protect a young girl (Violet McGraw) but obviously has some defective programming.

But despite the fact that she’s evil, the doll can move. (In this case, to Taylor Swift.)

“Every day Beyonce doesn’t release visuals I’m entitled to punishing the TL with my own,” wrote @ZaraRahim on a clip of the doll dancing.

TikTok was also enamored with M3GAN, recreating her dance moves, mostly to Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

@unpaulished

♬ AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM – Beyoncé

The film, which also stars Allison Williams, actually looks promising: It comes from producer James Wan and screenwriter Akela Cooper, who also penned last year’s breakout hit Malignant. And there were references to Chucky, Annabelle, and Renesmee Cullen.

And Megan Thee Stallion approved.

Since being released on Tuesday, the trailer has more than 2 million views. Interestingly, Jenna Davis, the actor who voices M3GAN, became a meme herself in 2018 with the viral song “Penny Nickel Dime.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 12, 2022, 12:32 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 