‘If you ordered an online order, and I was working there…’: Worker shares PSA on his ‘last day at Chipotle’

'I’m tired of y’all ordering a burrito with queso, guac, every damn salsa, and extra sour cream.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Oct 6, 2022

Not all online orders are treated the same when it comes to fast-food service, particularly those that make it harder for workers to do their job, as evidenced by a recent video from TikToker @probablysaint. 

In a recent video that’s been viewed over 120,000 times, @probablysaint reacts to separate TikTok of a Chipotle order that appears to consist of meat and rice that’s drenched in a hefty amount of sour cream and guacamole. He then reveals he recently left a job at the Mexican chain restaurant and disliked having to deal with wild online orders. 

@probablysaint #stitch with @benjuhmin999 ♬ original sound – Saint

“Yesterday was my last day at Chipotle, so I’m going to say this: If you ordered an online order, and I was working there, and I didn’t feel like making it right, I wasn’t making it right,” @probablysaint said. “And what are you going to do about it?” 

In the caption of his video, @probablysaint detailed the unique orders he would have to deal with as a Chipotle employee. 

“I’m tired of y’all ordering a burrito with queso, guac, every damn salsa, and extra sour cream,”  @probablysaint wrote. “Now I gotta roll this wet disgusting slop you ordered and switch gloves every three seconds [because] all the sour cream and red sauce running all over the place. Then I gotta clean up the whole work station and then go back and make seven more wet burrito orders to feed you freaks.” 

Chipotle has not responded to a request for comment about its policies concerning online orders. Based on TikTok comments, @probablysaint’s experience seems to be pretty universal among food service workers. 

“ON GOD! i worked at Moe’s we called [these orders] ‘wet ones,’” one commenter said.

“I worked at chipotle for 3 years i can guarantee almost all of the employees have this mindset,” another commenter said. 

“I work at a Qdoba and if the burrito rips and it’s for an online order there is no chance it is getting remade,” someone else said. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @probablysaint via TikTok comment. 

*First Published: Oct 6, 2022, 11:03 am CDT

