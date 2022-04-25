Julia Fox is no stranger to her outfits getting the meme treatment, but a recent look elevated them to another level.

Over the weekend, Fox was photographed in New York wearing a slip dress laced up on the sides with a pair of black platform boots. When Fox posted the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “I 💔 NY.”

julia fox in new york april 23rd pic.twitter.com/lCSQhP0w4V — noah (@pradachurch) April 24, 2022

The photos, which show Fox walking down the sidewalk and crossing the street, are pretty innocuous on their own. She poses in several photos, shows off the purse in her hand, and accounts tagged in the post include the designer behind her dress.

As Fox began to trend on Twitter, the conversation around Fox, her celebrity, her fashion choices, and her platform boots took over.

Some people drew comparisons to a similar pair of platform boots Lady Gaga once wore while walking through the city.

julia fox and lady gaga walking through the streets of NYC in their platform boots pic.twitter.com/8u2Tyfvjeo — Dexter (@dexjennings98) April 24, 2022

Julia Fox graduated from the school of Lady Gaga and I am LIVING for it pic.twitter.com/tg3Z4hrcZK — Fashion Faguette (@fashionfaguette) April 24, 2022

But what became even popular was making comparisons to who else Fox was emulating with her look—of the fictional variety.

Patrick Star, who briefly wears fishnet stockings and heeled boots as he pulls off some dance moves in the SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, proved to be a popular choice.

This julia fox moment seemed very familiar pic.twitter.com/9rgSN6gLHI — Gemma Srijan⁷ (@GemmaSrijan) April 25, 2022

nice try, but he wore em better pic.twitter.com/ahSw4PiiMd — Airfrier Enthusiast (@devante_malone) April 24, 2022

People also brought up HIM from Powerpuff Girls and artwork that’s part of a years-old meme.

Even an old photo of Bryan Cranston in costume as Walter White came up.

OHHH HER BEST LOOK I FEAR pic.twitter.com/dBImOahbGi — Ciko 👼🏻 (@ciko_milo) April 24, 2022

Each of those figures is attempting to walk across a tightrope of fashion, and at a glance, it shouldn’t work. But whether or not you think those looks are successful, it’s a daring move all the same.