Doja Cat is pushing back against the criticism of her appearance after she shaved off all her hair and took to Instagram Live to shave off her eyebrows.

Last week, Doja Cat introduced her new hairdo to her followers and explained why she decided to shave off everything.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” she explained. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She added that she mostly wore wigs and that people seldom saw her natural hair, something that would get in the way like when she worked out in a wig. But finally taking the plunge made her happy.

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your fucking head,” she said. “I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to fucking wear it out? I don’t even sport it.”

In another clip captured from the Instagram Live stream, Doja Cat informed viewers that her makeup artist texted her, “Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the fuck over” before letting them know that she was going to shave off her eyebrows.

With music playing in the background, Doja Cat used shaving cream and a razor to remove one of her eyebrows. When she finished the one brow, she was thrilled with the results.

Doja Cat has posted numerous selfies on Instagram, many of which feature the rapper using makeup to draw several (often colorful) eyebrow designs. Some of them only involve a thin line, but others are far more intricate. Other photos don’t feature any drawn brows at all.

It’s a decision that Doja Cat seems to be happy with, but in the days since she changed her appearance, a plethora of memes compare her to other fictional characters who are bald or don’t have eyebrows. In other instances, some expressed concern that something might be wrong with Doja Cat because she decided to shave off her hair and eyebrows. Some went as far as to say that because she removed her hair, they no longer consider her to be attractive.

Fans pushed back at many of those notions and defended Doja Cat’s new look.

Doja cat got on live without makeup or a wig and y’all are saying she needs an intervention LMFAOOOOOO — i am not a stan (@nottramar) August 6, 2022

And even Doja Cat spoke out against it just a couple of days after she shaved her eyebrows on Instagram Live. In pointing out some of the dumb stuff she’s posted about or done online, she expressed amusement that the lack of hair is what people were freaking out about.

“I made ‘MOOO!’” she explained. “I have a song called ‘Bitch, I’m A Cow’ and I’m rapping about literally being a cow, and I got famous off of that. So it’s just funny to me that people are, in any way, shocked or taken aback by me being bald and having no eyebrows.”

The comments continued, eventually leading Doja Cat to tweet against the people criticizing her looks on Sunday. She touted her accolades before telling the people who just want her “to look fuckable” to “go fuck yourselves.”

“I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” she tweeted. “I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go fuck yourselves.”