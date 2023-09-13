Coco Gauff winner of women's championship of US Open poses with trophy in front of fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York on September 9, 2023

lev radin/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘Her laugh just jumped through the screen and slapped me dead in the face’: Fans react to Coco Gauff saying she has no debt

'My parents never put me in that position to be in debt,' she explained.

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on Sep 13, 2023

19-year-old professional tennis star Coco Gauff is having an amazing week. The young athlete took home the 2023 US Open tennis singles trophy last Saturday, winning her first Grand Slam title. The event saw many celebrities in attendance such as new couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Later on, Gauff appeared on Instagram Live to celebrate with supporters. When asked if she would pay off any debt with the competition’s prize money, Gauff’s remarks went viral.

“I’m not in debt, I live with my parents still, so I’m not in debt. I didn’t go to college so I don’t have any student bills to pay,” she said laughing. Ending with, “My parents never put me in that position to be in debt so yeah, I have nothing to pay right now.”

Gauff’s frank response elicited praise from many, some wishing for similar success in their lives. The US Open champion started playing tennis at age six, and her parents are also former athletes. She has cited Serena and Venus Williams as huge influences in her career.

Even Gauff’s pronunciation of debt had others react, clearly removed from the notion of poverty like regular people.

Since her win, Coco Gauff has been on a media tour. She attended the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys NFL game on Sunday and appeared on The Today Show on Sunday. Still in awe over the win, Gauff said on the show, “Even last night I was telling myself, ‘You’re a Grand Slam champion,’ and it doesn’t feel real at all.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 13, 2023, 9:56 am CDT

Sayou Cooper

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

Sayou Cooper
 