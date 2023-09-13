‘Her laugh just jumped through the screen and slapped me dead in the face’: Fans react to Coco Gauff saying she has no debt

19-year-old professional tennis star Coco Gauff is having an amazing week. The young athlete took home the 2023 US Open tennis singles trophy last Saturday, winning her first Grand Slam title. The event saw many celebrities in attendance such as new couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Later on, Gauff appeared on Instagram Live to celebrate with supporters. When asked if she would pay off any debt with the competition’s prize money, Gauff’s remarks went viral.

“I’m not in debt, I live with my parents still, so I’m not in debt. I didn’t go to college so I don’t have any student bills to pay,” she said laughing. Ending with, “My parents never put me in that position to be in debt so yeah, I have nothing to pay right now.”

Her laugh just jumped through the screen and slapped me dead in the face. 😩🤣💀 https://t.co/j2FaWTxBvE — Saeed, Or The Other One (@theferocity) September 10, 2023

Gauff’s frank response elicited praise from many, some wishing for similar success in their lives. The US Open champion started playing tennis at age six, and her parents are also former athletes. She has cited Serena and Venus Williams as huge influences in her career.

God change my story. I want to laugh like this 😭 https://t.co/qRqBkHrjMt — Chude Obuaya (@ChudeObuaya) September 11, 2023

Her giggling through this is SENDING me. Coco quite literally said— https://t.co/c9U8THhRXv pic.twitter.com/VYFAeCRtzg — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) September 10, 2023

Even Gauff’s pronunciation of debt had others react, clearly removed from the notion of poverty like regular people.

the way she pronounced it — that word is so foreign to her and I love it 😭 https://t.co/sOJ8VBNsUM — LINDSEY 👩🏿‍💻 🕯 | Startup Doll (@LindseyCreated) September 10, 2023

She’s so unfamiliar with debt she ain’t even know how to pronounce it 😭 https://t.co/jLtGyAzr7B — N I K K Y ♡ (@Ayo_Nikky) September 10, 2023

Her saying "deb" instead of "det" shows me she is really being sincere in the fact she has no idea what that is, bless her heart https://t.co/Ijx3HRoEvS — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) September 10, 2023

Since her win, Coco Gauff has been on a media tour. She attended the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys NFL game on Sunday and appeared on The Today Show on Sunday. Still in awe over the win, Gauff said on the show, “Even last night I was telling myself, ‘You’re a Grand Slam champion,’ and it doesn’t feel real at all.”