‘Soon enough they will make us pay! Nothing stays cheap when they see people buy it!’: TikToker shares hack to get ‘upgraded’ Chick-fil-A side salad

Discovering dupes and hacks is one way people on a budget are able to keep themselves within their budget. And TikTok is full of influencers looking to put people on the latest money-saving options.

In a recent video, user Cosmetic Talks (@cosmetic_talks) shared with viewers what she says is a way to get more ingredients on a Chick-fil-A side salad without having to pay extra.

“This is only $3. I got the best hack ever,” @cosmetic_talks says. “If you order a side salad from Chick-fil-A, you can get extra tomatoes, you can get apples, you can get berries, you can cheese, all at no cost with extra egg.”

Now, Chick-fil-A prices are known to vary by location. According to one tweet from the company, it’s because locations are “individually owned” that prices may not be the same across locations. Also it’s unclear if upgrades will be free at every Chick-fil-A location. Chick-fil-A has not responded to a request for comment via email from the Daily Dot regarding @cosmetic_talks’ video.

One user commented on @cosmetic_talks’ original video, “Not true!!!” to which she responded with another video, showing two salads—one she said she bought with upgrades and one without.

“Since some of you don’t believe me, I bought two. You guys made me waste money,” @cosmetic_talks said. “If you ask for a side salad at Chick-fil-A, it comes like this. It’s good, but it’s boring.”

She then picks up the salad she said she bought with “free” upgrades.

“Don’t come for me,” @cosmetic_talks said

Commenters still seemed to remain skeptical about the hack, with some suggesting stores would easily catch on and eventually charge for the extras.

“Soon enough they will make us pay! Nothing stays cheap when they see people buy it!” one commenter said.

“All locations are different, I got charged .50 for every extra item, which is not bad, but not free,” another commenter said.

“Depends. I have a couple locations by me and one charges me when I order extra egg. The other [doesn’t]. It’s their pleasure. Lol,” someone else added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @cosmetic_talks via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.