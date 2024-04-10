This viral trend is begging you for the sweet release of death

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

We’re all guilty of hanging on to things that are just that little bit too old, but there’s a point where enough is enough.

The sound

As Peer Gynt’s “Morning Mood” plays in the background, a nasally, feeble, and kinda pathetic voice says, “Excuse me, I need your help, you need to kill me.”

On TikTok, this sound is usually accompanied by something especially decrepit, including a “blankie” that’s just a hunk of wool; a laptop that is literally hanging on by a thread; and lots and lots of elderly, crusty dogs.

Generally, the subject matter of these videos are absurdly tatty and old and are literally begging to be put out of their misery, and you can kind of see why.

Where’s it from?

You’d be forgiven for thinking this sound came from a TV show or movie, but the origins are actually a little more bizarre than that.

On Sept. 4, @skylardone posted a TikTok with a “Trumpkin”—a plastic Halloween pumpkin that looks suspiciously similar to the 45th president of the United States.

As he encountered the Trumpkin in a supermarket, the creature said: “Excuse me, I need your help, you need to kill me. I’ve been turned into a pumpkin by crooked Hilary […] I’m only 14.99.”

Mercifully, Skyler purchases the pumpkin and proceeds to run him over with his car, with the Trumpkin repeating: “Thank you sir, sweet release.”

Sound off

The video went pretty viral, amassing 4.3 million views, but the first part of the sound has gone viral in and of itself, appearing in over 26,000 videos. That’s a lot of old, crusty pets.