Wolf Blizter gets called into work after tweeting a photo of himself drinking a ‘Wolf Spritzer’

If anyone deserves some leisurely time to themselves, it’s Wolf Blitzer. The 76-year-old journalist has been working for CNN since 1990, since which time the medium has gone coo-coo bananas. That takes a lot out of a guy, no matter how badass your name is.

Wolf Blitzer tries his “Wolf Spritzer” drink

On Sunday, Wolf had a day off. At DC’s El Presidente, Wolf sat down for some Mexican brunch and—delightfully—a drink named after him: the Wolf Spritzer!

Enjoying a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant here in DC. pic.twitter.com/AXFQm7aZ14 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) July 21, 2024

Look at him. Look at that smile! He’s probably just come from a shift of 72-straight hours reporting on the 2024 election and like Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank rain, he’s so happy to be out.

Well, a literal single hour later something happened.

Wolf gets called into work

Something that required Wolf to immediately be called back into work—Joe Biden announcing he’s stepping aside from the 2024 election:

This is why you never let them know how close you are to work when you’re not at work https://t.co/0alSPLp5TF pic.twitter.com/Sv6WSJHzbd — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) July 21, 2024

they said get your ass back to the studio https://t.co/pVbzGJaAvm pic.twitter.com/jTX5V7Gyo9 — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) July 21, 2024

Being at brunch to be called into work is wilddddddddddd 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KoCvlSuM89 pic.twitter.com/QwaiNSiULS — NYC Fulani (@iAmDaConnector) July 21, 2024

Come on, man. Couldn’t have saved this news for a Monday? Turns out, El Presidente isn’t that far away from the office, so Wolf’s commute at least wasn’t so rough.

A cool four minutes.

The internet reacts to Wolf Blitzer’s busy day

Still, the internet could not help but react to the situation with a mix of amusement and sympathy. We’ve all been in a situation similar to this, and yeah, it’s not a good time.

My mans got a buzz going on at the three pm news hour https://t.co/M8GoPV145Z pic.twitter.com/CdqbbGc99Z — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) July 21, 2024

CNN hitting a button & teleporting Wolf Blitzer mid mimosa to the studio is literally the funniest thing ever. — gabby.💐✨ (@xogabbyelle_) July 21, 2024

Poor guy got dragged away from enjoying his Wolf Spritzer https://t.co/MVauQ7PWqK pic.twitter.com/CDjZQBlX8B — Ben Johansen (@BenJohansen3) July 21, 2024

Picture taken moments before the booth ejected him into the getting dressed machine from Wallace and Grommit and deposited him on the CNN stage https://t.co/ETgH71QWhz — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 21, 2024

Wolf Blitzer trying to enjoy his Wolf Spritzer when the news dropped pic.twitter.com/38Z1OPj7cQ — novacane. (@iulaiii) July 21, 2024

my brother had to take that bev to go😭 https://t.co/58ZXQI7IPK pic.twitter.com/BVqBw6rQWN — jordan (@jrosethereturn) July 21, 2024

OMG did you even get a good sip? https://t.co/P09WPqWcwH pic.twitter.com/5I9fdG0eKS — stas (@yourgirlayedub) July 21, 2024

Wolf showing up to cover the breaking Biden news: https://t.co/Yon2RlsJyf pic.twitter.com/9R9ttTKFuj — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) July 21, 2024

Never check your work email on a day off pic.twitter.com/FeL21vmCww — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 21, 2024

In the wake of the incident, others are trying out the Wolf Spritzer, which sounds very refreshing, especially during our current news cycle.

Amen – drink one for those who cannot. Sorry Wolf. Hopefully your next day off doesn’t coincide with a freaking alien invasion.

