Wolf Blizter gets called into work after tweeting a photo of himself drinking a ‘Wolf Spritzer’

If anyone deserves some leisurely time to themselves, it’s Wolf Blitzer. The 76-year-old journalist has been working for CNN since 1990, since which time the medium has gone coo-coo bananas. That takes a lot out of a guy, no matter how badass your name is.
Wolf Blitzer tries his “Wolf Spritzer” drink
On Sunday, Wolf had a day off. At DC’s El Presidente, Wolf sat down for some Mexican brunch and—delightfully—a drink named after him: the Wolf Spritzer!
Look at him. Look at that smile! He’s probably just come from a shift of 72-straight hours reporting on the 2024 election and like Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank rain, he’s so happy to be out.
Well, a literal single hour later something happened.
Wolf gets called into work
Something that required Wolf to immediately be called back into work—Joe Biden announcing he’s stepping aside from the 2024 election:
Come on, man. Couldn’t have saved this news for a Monday? Turns out, El Presidente isn’t that far away from the office, so Wolf’s commute at least wasn’t so rough.
A cool four minutes.
The internet reacts to Wolf Blitzer’s busy day
Still, the internet could not help but react to the situation with a mix of amusement and sympathy. We’ve all been in a situation similar to this, and yeah, it’s not a good time.
In the wake of the incident, others are trying out the Wolf Spritzer, which sounds very refreshing, especially during our current news cycle.
Amen – drink one for those who cannot. Sorry Wolf. Hopefully your next day off doesn’t coincide with a freaking alien invasion.
