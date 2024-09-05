Reesa Teesa’s epic TikTok story is being developed for TV

Don’t you just love it when someone makes life lemonade out of life lemons?

Earlier this year, Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson posted a series on TikTok entitled “Who TF Did I Marry?” which added up to more than 50 videos and over eight hours in length. In it, she chronicles her relationship with her pathological liar ex-husband.

The series earned Johnson over 3 million followers over two weeks and made more than 450 million impressions across social media.

I’ve been watching “who tf did I marry” for 3 days and I’m only on part 18/50 pic.twitter.com/G4eFhnHG25 — sai (@sighidaa) February 19, 2024

Who TF Did I Marry is being adapted for television

Well, now that TikTok series is getting a TV adaptation developed by Natasha Rothwell. Natasha will be starring as Johnson while serving as executive producer.

The project is happening at ABC Signature after a bidding war, where Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions has been under an overall deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Rothwell is developing a TV adaptation of “Who TF Did I Marry?,” a viral series posted to TikTok by Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson earlier this year. Rothwell will executive produce the project in addition to starring as Johnson. https://t.co/lTqkS6uHl6 pic.twitter.com/LU5eihDLdZ — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2024

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Reesa Teesa’s harrowing series, it’s still up over at her TikTok:

The lies discovered by Johnson are varied and many. They include lying about playing football for San Diego State when he didn’t even attend, asking for money to pay for a funeral for his step-daughter who was still alive, and falsifying a social insurance number.

Throughout the series, they refer to the ex only as ‘Legion.’ But come on, you knew the internet would figure out the guy’s identity (and it did).

There’s also a “cliff notes” version of ‘Who TF did I marry?’ out there to give you the highlights:

y’all someone deleted the cliff notes on Who Tf Did I Marry so I ventured over to FB to get them back for us – shoutout to Janelle Simmons you are the realest one cus i wasn’t about to sit through a 50 part tiktok pic.twitter.com/x4MlmN9rVs — Kylee💫 (@itsme_Kylee) February 19, 2024

For Rothwell, this news comes ahead of her series How to Die Alone, premiering on Hulu on September 13th. Johnson herself signed with CAA recently, so good on her. Good for you, Reesa. Cash in those chips!

