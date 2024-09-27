‘We both reached for the gun’: This ‘Chicago’-inspired trend raises the stakes

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

It’s a good time to be a theater kid on TikTok, with songs from Waitress and Hamiltion both going viral in recent months.

Musical theater’s songs are often driven by the overarching narrative, compared to normal music. As a result, the emotions in these songs tend to dial up to 100, making them the perfect soundtrack to angst-filled fan cams, dramatic life moments, and pairs that seem built for conflict.

The latest obsession? “We Both Reached For the Gun” from Chicago. From relatable relationship moments to our favorite ships, this is the go-to song for scenarios depicting rising tension.

The sound

As the song builds, the following lyrics are sung:

“Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes they both / Oh yes, they both / Oh yes, they both reached for / The gun, the gun, the gun, the gun / Oh yes, they both reached for the gun”

There’s no literal gun-reaching in these videos, but there’s definitely a rising state of conflict which inches closer and closer to implosion with every “oh yes.” And TikTokers, clearly, are loving the drama.

Examples of these IRL memes include “when I see a nonchalant boy and very emotional girl start dating“; “watching two girls fall for the same guy“; and “emotionally immature mom vs angry daughter.”

There are also plenty of fancams using this song to pit people against each other, whether that be fictional characters like Quinn and Rachel from Glee, or Sabrina Carpenter versus Olivia Rodrigo. There’s even one of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris that has amassed 14.6 million views.

Where’s it from?

As mentioned, this song comes from the musical Chicago. Among other things, the musical tells the story of Roxie Hart, a chorus girl accused of murder.

In the movie, this number is performed as her lawyer Billy Flynn mounts his defense of Hart: fooling press and courtroom into believing both Hart and her victim reached for the gun, rendering her guiltless.

As he takes over the narrative, the Oscar-winning movie depicts him controlling Hart and the press like puppets.

Sound off

@dev.the.menace Little do people know this is literally my favorite musical frfr i got it on DVD and everything this how i got into theater and dancing ♬ original sound – giikee

Like all good TikTok sounds, this one has an accompanying dance routine.

The most popular dance, which seems to have spread all over TikTok, was choreographed by @dev.the-menace. It has already amassed 10.8 million views.

Altogether, this sound has been used 55,200 times, which is a lot of metaphorical gun-reaching.

