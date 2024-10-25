Vets are dishing out the pet names they’re sick of hearing on TikTok

What dog names are vets absolutely tired of hearing? Well, you might have a sense of how you’re being perceived at the vet thanks to the brutal “What pet name are you sick of hearing” TikTok trend.

Day in and day out, vets and vet techs see a full rotation of cuddly patients. Naturally, your pet’s healthcare team might get tired of and even confused by the repeat of certain names. So, what are the findings of this trend?

If your dog’s name is Bella, you might face some judgment. (And as the owner of a Luna, Coco, and Benji, this author deeply sympathizes with you.)

Where does the trend come from?

Over the years, there have been repeated waves of vets and groomers sharing their opinions on overused dog and cat names. This topic enjoyed a recent resurgence when TikTok creator @lexiesutton99 asked vets and vet techs what two dog names they were tired of hearing.

Suffice it to say, people were curious to hear what these vet professionals had in mind. Since August 2024, the video has garnered a staggering 11 million views and 1.1 million likes.

And if there’s something to learn from it, it’s that there’s a strong consensus that Bella is an overused name.

Examples of vets sharing pet names they’re sick of hearing

If you’re curious about what other names vets are sick of hearing, there’s certainly no shortage of videos to explore. Maybe these clips will give you an ego boost if you’ve blessed your pup with an extra unique name, or maybe they’ll confirm that your pet’s name might be a little cliché. Remember, it’s all in good fun!

According to this clip, the name Teddy has caught some attention—unsurprising, given the number of floofy brown pups out there!

Luna has also drawn as much ire as Bella.

Sorry, dogs named Max and Daisy, you’re also not safe from the light jabs.

If you’ve named your pet Sadie or Betty, you might also encounter a bit of judgment.

Lucky is another contender—one vet even has a joke ready for pets named Lucky, quipping, “Lucky wasn’t so lucky, was he?”

You can add Bailey and Buddy to the list.

Willow, surprisingly, is another common furbaby name.

On the flip side, there are definitely dogs and cats with one-of-a-kind names, like, for example, Burger and Fries.

Obviously, the most important thing is that you love your pet, no matter what their name is. (Just know that the judgment might be there.)



