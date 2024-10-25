Vets are dishing out the pet names they’re sick of hearing on TikTok

What dog names are vets absolutely tired of hearing? Well, you might have a sense of how you’re being perceived at the vet thanks to the brutal “What pet name are you sick of hearing” TikTok trend.
Day in and day out, vets and vet techs see a full rotation of cuddly patients. Naturally, your pet’s healthcare team might get tired of and even confused by the repeat of certain names. So, what are the findings of this trend?
If your dog’s name is Bella, you might face some judgment. (And as the owner of a Luna, Coco, and Benji, this author deeply sympathizes with you.)
Where does the trend come from?
Over the years, there have been repeated waves of vets and groomers sharing their opinions on overused dog and cat names. This topic enjoyed a recent resurgence when TikTok creator @lexiesutton99 asked vets and vet techs what two dog names they were tired of hearing.
Suffice it to say, people were curious to hear what these vet professionals had in mind. Since August 2024, the video has garnered a staggering 11 million views and 1.1 million likes.
@lexiesutton99 Two dog names we’re tired of hearing😅 Disclaimer: we still love all the Bellas❤️ #vetmed #vettech #vet #veterinarian #vetassistant #funny #trend #viral #vetmedlife #vetlife #relateable @Adrianna_cruz @Kenny Libbey @𝒥𝓊𝓁𝒾𝒶 @jocey @Ciara ♬ original sound – Lexie Sutton
And if there’s something to learn from it, it’s that there’s a strong consensus that Bella is an overused name.
Examples of vets sharing pet names they’re sick of hearing
If you’re curious about what other names vets are sick of hearing, there’s certainly no shortage of videos to explore. Maybe these clips will give you an ego boost if you’ve blessed your pup with an extra unique name, or maybe they’ll confirm that your pet’s name might be a little cliché. Remember, it’s all in good fun!
According to this clip, the name Teddy has caught some attention—unsurprising, given the number of floofy brown pups out there!
@aahveterinary We still love them though😁 #vetmed #veterinarymedicine #fyp #foryou #vettech #veterinarian #vetsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #veterinary #foryoupage ♬ original sound – AAH
Luna has also drawn as much ire as Bella.
@cedarhillacvet What pet name are you sick of hearing ?👀 *** We mean no harm, most of us also gave our pets very common names !😅❤️ #foryoupage #foryou #petsoftiktok #bella #luna ♬ original sound – CHAC
Sorry, dogs named Max and Daisy, you’re also not safe from the light jabs.
@hillside.vet Pet Names we hear often in clinic 🐶🐱 Disclaimer: We still love all pets with these names, this is just for fun!! #vetmed #commonpetnames #luna #bella #veterinarian #veterinariansoftiktok ♬ A Summer Place – Hollywood Strings Orchestra
If you’ve named your pet Sadie or Betty, you might also encounter a bit of judgment.
@atascazoo We’re not your regular vet clinic, we’re cooler 😎 #atascazooanimalhospital #fyp #foryou #animal #vet #hospital #vettok #trend #veterinarymedicine ♬ original sound – Atascazoo
Lucky is another contender—one vet even has a joke ready for pets named Lucky, quipping, “Lucky wasn’t so lucky, was he?”
@springfieldvet When every pet in the waiting room responds to Bella, Lola, and… Cash? 🤑🐾 Let’s spice up the name game, pet parents! Share Your Pet’s Story! Leave us a review and help others discover top-notch care at Springfield Vet. Your feedback matters! ➡️ https://bit.ly/3qAAtUl #PetCareMatters #VetLife #PawsomePets #LoveYourPets #FurryFriendsForever #HealthyPetsHappyLives #VetAdventures #PetWellness #VetCare #PetsOfInstagram ♬ original sound – Vet Hospital & Dental Clinic
You can add Bailey and Buddy to the list.
@vethernarian What pet name are you tired of hearing? I expected more Bellas but this was fun regardless! #veterinarian #vet #vetmed #vettech ♬ original sound – vetHERnarian
Willow, surprisingly, is another common furbaby name.
@spotonvet Keep my guy Brick and girl Willow out of your mouth #petnames #freebrick #vettechlife #vettechtok #veterinarylife ♬ original sound – Spot On Vet Hospital & Hotel
On the flip side, there are definitely dogs and cats with one-of-a-kind names, like, for example, Burger and Fries.
@delawareanimalclinic Unique pet names you hear in a vet clinic lobby! 💚 #weloveourpatients #vetclinic #veterinarian #vetmed #veterinarymedicine #vettech #veterinary #veterinarylife #vetcliniclife #petnames #vetclinicthings #veterinaryhospital #veterinaryhumor ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Obviously, the most important thing is that you love your pet, no matter what their name is. (Just know that the judgment might be there.)
