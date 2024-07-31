US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee caught planning TikToks about gold medals right after winning

The Paris Summer Olympics are now in full swing and there are already plenty of notable moments that have captured the hearts of the nation, nay the world.

The latest such moment occurred on July 30, as the Team USA women’s gymnastics team took home the gold once again after a stellar lineup of displays.

Team USA wins gold, plan immediately plan TikToks

But it was the post-gold events that caught viewers’ attention yesterday. Amidst the excitement of the medal announcement aftermath, the NBC broadcast caught Suni Lee and Simone Biles literally planning what TikToks they wanted to do in celebration.

“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles said, with Lee replying, “OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.” Just a delightfully relatable moment right here.

Imagine your whole team wins Olympic Gold and their first priority is which meme to recreate on TikTok 😂 pic.twitter.com/tzK72o7sgZ — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

“Social media isn’t that important”



Athletes: just won an Olympic gold medal and discussing which TikTok trend they want to do. — Meagan Thompson (@Meagan_Thompson) July 30, 2024

Simone Biles & Suni Lee planning a TikTok immediately after winning Olympic Gold for everyone watching the broadcast to hear is so real of them — Katie Maher (@wibwKatie) July 30, 2024

Those TikToks were filmed and uploaded right after

Sure enough, hours after the win, a video appeared on Lee’s TikTok featuring herself and teammates Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera doing the aforementioned “imagine if we didn’t win” trend, featuring Ye’s signature vocal. And yeah, this thing already has 3 million likes.

Around the same time, Biles posted “the chomping one” on her account, with the whole team pretending to eat their gold medals. This one already has 6 million likes, for crying out loud.

“TASTE GOLDEN,” read the caption.

It’s one thing to nail vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor gymnastics. However, acing the TikTok game is perhaps the most impressive feat of them all. Actually nah, close though!

The Team USA women gymnastics team finished the day with a total score of 171.296. Italy took the silver and Brazil came in third, and if either of them did a TikTok about it, no one cares, Italy and Brazil!

