US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee caught planning TikToks about gold medals right after winning

The Paris Summer Olympics are now in full swing and there are already plenty of notable moments that have captured the hearts of the nation, nay the world.
The latest such moment occurred on July 30, as the Team USA women’s gymnastics team took home the gold once again after a stellar lineup of displays.
Team USA wins gold, plan immediately plan TikToks
But it was the post-gold events that caught viewers’ attention yesterday. Amidst the excitement of the medal announcement aftermath, the NBC broadcast caught Suni Lee and Simone Biles literally planning what TikToks they wanted to do in celebration.
“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles said, with Lee replying, “OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.” Just a delightfully relatable moment right here.
Those TikToks were filmed and uploaded right after
Sure enough, hours after the win, a video appeared on Lee’s TikTok featuring herself and teammates Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera doing the aforementioned “imagine if we didn’t win” trend, featuring Ye’s signature vocal. And yeah, this thing already has 3 million likes.
@sunisalee_
OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTSSSS 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♬ original sound – findgodye
Around the same time, Biles posted “the chomping one” on her account, with the whole team pretending to eat their gold medals. This one already has 6 million likes, for crying out loud.
@simonebilesowens
TASTE GOLDEN ❤️🇺🇸💙♬ original sound – Satisfying Lips 💋
“TASTE GOLDEN,” read the caption.
@jackmacbarstool
GOLD MEDAL♬ original sound – Jack Mac
It’s one thing to nail vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor gymnastics. However, acing the TikTok game is perhaps the most impressive feat of them all. Actually nah, close though!
The Team USA women gymnastics team finished the day with a total score of 171.296. Italy took the silver and Brazil came in third, and if either of them did a TikTok about it, no one cares, Italy and Brazil!
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.