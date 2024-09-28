‘Time to play the game’: The WWE-inspired meme everyone is obsessed with

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Who among us hasn’t tried their luck once in a while? Whether it is lying to get a day off at work or hiding your DS under your pillow as a child, none of us are immune to taking a little risk every now and again.

And what do you get when you cross wrestling, Motorhead, and a strong baritone voice? The perfect TikTok sound to exemplify this feeling. Here’s what we know about the “time to play the game” meme.

The sound

These TikTok memes, which feature changeable backgrounds, all feature a man declaring, “It’s time to play the game.” This is followed by a guitar riff, as the man then sings: “Time to play the game.”

But what is “the game” in question? Well, it depends. They’re usually scenarios from childhood or, if you’re especially mischievous, adulthood, too. Here are some examples:

“Me risking my livelihood and resting my eyes in the morning after turning my alarm off, says Capcutbants.

“Me snapping my bro to let him know I’ve finished my dinner and ready to play” says @spxrs1.

“POV: You were meant to be out for casual drinks, but the first drink lit the fire within,” says @boozetok.

Lionsgate even got involved with the meme, making a Jigsaw joke on its official TikTok.

Where’s it from?

This sound is an eclectic cover of Motorhead’s song, “The Game,” which is best known for being the intro song for WWE wrestler Hunter Hearst Helmsley: better known as Triple H.

Marc Anderson (@marcanderson8), the guy at the center of the meme, first uploaded his cover on Aug. 18. Since then, his cover has amassed 10.7 million views, and has become one of the most popular exploitable meme formats on the app.

At the time of writing, the sound has been used on 20,400 TikToks.

Sound off

In a full-circle moment, the official WWE TikTok also got wind of the meme. They posted a clip showcasing Triple H’s mask and adding in the description: “Got us hyped, Marc.”

At the time of writing, the TikTok has amassed 1.1 million views.

