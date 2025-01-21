Users said goodbye to ‘the TikTok era’ with a Sammy Levitt catchphrase as the app went dark

Could this really be the end of TikTok?

Featured Video

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

On Jan. 17, the Supreme Court ruled that banning TikTok is not a violation of users’ First Amendment rights. This paved the way for that much-dreaded ban to come into effect from Jan. 19.

Advertisement

In the end, TikTok was only down for a few hours, and the next day, incoming President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend TikTok’s “ban or sell” deadline by 75 days.

He might’ve bought us more time for now, but the future of TikTok never looked more uncertain, so a lot of TikTokers are saying their goodbyes.

The sound

“And with that, the TikTok era comes to an end,” a male voice says. “Goodnight.” This is followed by a voice singing, “I hope you had the time of your life.”

Advertisement

Under this sound, TikTokers are sharing highlight reels of their favorite moments on the app, as well as getting visibly emotional in the videos as they reflect on the end of TikTiok as they know it.

Content creators who have participated in this trend include James Charles, Madeline White, Tina Tskanoas, and JoJo Siwa, among others.

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a video by Sammy Levitt, a fellow creator known as ‘TikTok’s Sportscaster.’ The clip in which he pays tribute to TikTok has been viewed a huge 64.9 million times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the song following Levitt’s parting words is Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life): a quintessential goodbye song that is just as relevant as it was back on its 1997 release date.

The sound has been used a total of 68,000 times.

Sound off

This sound is part of a wider catchphrase Levitt often employs on his videos and in his sporstcasting. Each year, since 2021, Levitt has gone viral for saying, “And with that, the [year] season comes to an end. Goodnight.”

Advertisement

@madeleine_white Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel.. this app changed my life in every way and it feels so unfair to lose this amazing community we’ve built over the last 4 years.. it’s not goodbye but see you later (on YT and IG) xx ♬ original sound – TikTok’s Sportscaster

This sweet and slightly corny trend is often paired with a Coldplay song or Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World.’

Given that TikTok is back now, this trend might seem a little awkward. But if there’s something Levitt is great at, it’s goodbyes.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.