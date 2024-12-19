Advertisement
Pop Culture

‘She’s about to go on a Brady deflate-gate type run’: Sydney Sweeney claps back after body shaming over paparazzi bikini pics

“Clearly a lot of men do not know what human women look like.”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
Sydney Sweeney on balcony(l), Comments that say 'I've seen hotter women working at macdonalds' and 'I've seen hotter women in Walmart videos and pics...lol'(r)

Sydney Sweeney is putting misogynistic internet trolls in their place following the body shaming saga surrounding her recent paparazzi pics.

Featured Video

The Euphoria star took to Instagram Wednesday to show some skin on her own terms with two pics and a short video clip.

Advertisement

While the caption on the post only said “rain rain go away,” it’s hard not to read into it as her reclaiming the narrative surrounding her body—and making a point to look hot while doing so.

What happened with Sydney Sweeney’s paparazzi pics?

Earlier this month, Sweeney was photographed outside of her home in Florida while wearing a bikini. The pictures were posted by the Daily Mail and soon became the target of ridicule from misogynistic weirdos who felt slighted upon discovering Sweeney is a normal person rather than a perpetual pin-up poster for them to fetishize.

Advertisement

Sure, the photos aren’t professional quality. They haven’t been carefully lit, directed, or posed. Sweeney doesn’t have a full face of makeup on, and her hair is just messily tied back. There’s no airbrushing. In other words, they’re perfectly normal candid pictures of a woman being perfectly normal.

Women and people who actually like women didn’t see anything egregiously awful about Sweeney’s look—certainly nothing to justify cries of “catfishing.”

Advertisement
sydney sweeney body shame tweet
@Stsantek/X
Advertisement
sydney sweeney body shame tweet
@very_demanda/X
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney claps back

Sweeney caught wind of the obnoxious discourse, weighing in by sharing an Instagram video that compiled some of the ridiculous, and often downright inappropriate, comments people had been making. The second half of the video is devoted to clips that show her training for the boxing biopic she recently filmed.

Advertisement

She didn’t add a caption to the video, opting instead to let the contents speak for themselves. But some of her fellow female celebs were more than happy to chime in with thoughts of their own.

“it’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of shit with comments like that,” wrote Lili Reinhart, who has previously spoken about experiencing something similar. “You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring.”

Advertisement

Sweeney’s Madame Web co-star Isabela Merced agreed, saying, “The thing is these people would never say it in person. Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands.”

Kesha, who has alleged that her former music producer’s criticisms of her weight led to a stint in rehab for an eating disorder, added a simple praise of “Strong baddie” alongside a flame emoji.

Sydney Sweeney’s new racy pics spark a new discussion

Sweeney’s latest Instagram post—the racy sweater pics—brought about a whole new wave of folks clowning on the trolls who were so quick to moan about how she is suddenly no longer attractive to them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of guys spent the last week proving that they don’t deserve any of the pictures Sweeney decides to share, but if this is how she wants to handle those losers…no one in their right mind is going to complain about it.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Misogyny Paparazzi Sydney Sweeney
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot