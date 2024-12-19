‘She’s about to go on a Brady deflate-gate type run’: Sydney Sweeney claps back after body shaming over paparazzi bikini pics

Sydney Sweeney is putting misogynistic internet trolls in their place following the body shaming saga surrounding her recent paparazzi pics.

The Euphoria star took to Instagram Wednesday to show some skin on her own terms with two pics and a short video clip.

While the caption on the post only said “rain rain go away,” it’s hard not to read into it as her reclaiming the narrative surrounding her body—and making a point to look hot while doing so.

What happened with Sydney Sweeney’s paparazzi pics?

Earlier this month, Sweeney was photographed outside of her home in Florida while wearing a bikini. The pictures were posted by the Daily Mail and soon became the target of ridicule from misogynistic weirdos who felt slighted upon discovering Sweeney is a normal person rather than a perpetual pin-up poster for them to fetishize.

“sydney sweeney is a catfish” sir if you cannot recognize that a blonde woman does not wake up with jet black eyelashes and face glitter then you might be too stupid to reach — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) December 14, 2024

Sure, the photos aren’t professional quality. They haven’t been carefully lit, directed, or posed. Sweeney doesn’t have a full face of makeup on, and her hair is just messily tied back. There’s no airbrushing. In other words, they’re perfectly normal candid pictures of a woman being perfectly normal.

Women and people who actually like women didn’t see anything egregiously awful about Sweeney’s look—certainly nothing to justify cries of “catfishing.”

“Sydney Sweeney is mid” pic.twitter.com/rrsWbNZCWI — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) December 13, 2024

@Stsantek/X

this and also clearly a lot of men do not know what human women look like when they are not solely dressing for publicly scrutinized consumption — April Glick Pulito ⸆⸉ 🤠 (@aprilglick all socials) (@aprilglick) December 13, 2024

@very_demanda/X

All the men commiserating together about how mid Sydney Sweeney is pic.twitter.com/vbeb54kNWo — Dark Hegel™️ (@Dialectiks) December 13, 2024

men saying sydney sweeney isn’t hot is just reminder that men, collectively, always turn on you the second you are no longer a fantasy for them to consume. — emily may (@emilykmay) December 14, 2024

The guys who think Sydney Sweeney looks bad in those pics https://t.co/dD20hQnWZY — Jolly Ol’ Saint Fuck aka Zach(InChicago)🏴‍☠️ (@ZachInMilwaukee) December 13, 2024

The Sydney Sweeney photo discourse enforces that a large portion of angry incels are pathologically incapable of connecting with women sexually because they are totally ignorant of the fact that women’s bodies are in fact human bodies and subject to the laws of physics/biology. — Barlow Adams (@BarlowAdams) December 13, 2024

Men calling Sydney Sweeney mid and then crying about the “male loneliness epidemic” are living the lives they deserve. — hoots (@PunishedHoots) December 14, 2024

Sydney Sweeney claps back

Sweeney caught wind of the obnoxious discourse, weighing in by sharing an Instagram video that compiled some of the ridiculous, and often downright inappropriate, comments people had been making. The second half of the video is devoted to clips that show her training for the boxing biopic she recently filmed.

She didn’t add a caption to the video, opting instead to let the contents speak for themselves. But some of her fellow female celebs were more than happy to chime in with thoughts of their own.

“it’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of shit with comments like that,” wrote Lili Reinhart, who has previously spoken about experiencing something similar. “You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring.”

Sweeney’s Madame Web co-star Isabela Merced agreed, saying, “The thing is these people would never say it in person. Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands.”

Kesha, who has alleged that her former music producer’s criticisms of her weight led to a stint in rehab for an eating disorder, added a simple praise of “Strong baddie” alongside a flame emoji.

Sydney Sweeney’s new racy pics spark a new discussion

Sweeney’s latest Instagram post—the racy sweater pics—brought about a whole new wave of folks clowning on the trolls who were so quick to moan about how she is suddenly no longer attractive to them.

There were idiots on this app last week saying this woman isn’t fine as fuck lol https://t.co/cLi8g8iqtK — E (@Goldfly6) December 18, 2024

now you see everyone saying she looks good just because she’s posing😭 people are slow i swear https://t.co/vlgKoDRw7v — majd (@mxjdbrat) December 19, 2024

She really said “oh yall think im ugly???” and posted pictures that made her look like an ethereal goddess https://t.co/VIabmghyOs — Jacob (@mlnilegend) December 18, 2024

everyone called her ugly and doubted her and now she’s about to go on a Brady deflate-gate type run https://t.co/OC71dFQMM7 — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) December 18, 2024

A lot of guys spent the last week proving that they don’t deserve any of the pictures Sweeney decides to share, but if this is how she wants to handle those losers…no one in their right mind is going to complain about it.

