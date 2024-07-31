Olympians are trading pins as they celebrate the big games—here’s what the tradition is all about

The Olympics are all about the beauty and tradition of sports. However, there’s a behind-the-scenes sport that’s rarely discussed. This time around, the trading of pins between athletes at the big games is getting big attention online.
Thanks to the beauty of the internet, we’re learning more about what it is to be an Olympic athlete. The athletes themselves are sharing more aspects of the experience than ever before. As we learn the ins and outs of the Olympic Village, we’re introduced to the fun of pin trading between athletes from around the globe.
Olympic pin trading tradition, explained
Olympic pin trading dates back to the 1896 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Originally, manufacturers made pins from cardboard or cloth. They implemented them to clearly identify the competing athletes, the judging officials, and other event staff.
Pins originated in Greece, and officials gave them to athletes who finished first in the Olympic preliminary trials. Artisans handcrafted the cloth pins, featuring a white cross on a blue background. Today’s pins are more ornate, some with lights or moving elements, and often made of metal.
As time passed, Olympians began trading pins to commemorate the people from different countries they encountered throughout their time in the Olympic Village. Over the years, journalists and spectators have also joined in on the fun.
There’s an official Olympic pin trading club. Olympin is the world’s largest Olympic collector club, with over 500 collectors spanning 30 countries.
There are rules to the practice, from an etiquette guide on how traders, both new and experienced, should be fostering community.
Here are some of the Olympians showing off their pins on TikTok
Whether collectors gather them firsthand or a secondhand collector curates them, Olympic pins have become a true fascination for many TikTokers.
@thenzteam Okay but is a Simone Biles PERSONALISED Olympic pin the GOAT of Pins?! Lucky Tysha Ikenasio! #SimoneBiles #OlympicPins #olympics ♬ Oh my god what is that – Shoftyz
@ilonamaher Thank you to these lovely Dutch ladies for their pins @paris2024 @Olympics ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher
@teamusa Steph Curry is all in on the pins‼️ 📺: @NBC Olympics & Paralympics & @Peacock #parisolympics #openingceremony #stephcurry #basketball #usabasketball #stephencurry #pintrading ♬ original sound – Team USA
@lifeoflenax which badge does @Tysha Ikenasio need to get next…. #olympic2024 #pincollection #nzteam #olympicvilla ♬ original sound – Alena Saili
@jasmine_schofield Replying to @💚Tikita Oncutey💜 And then they ghost when they find out im 18😔 #pintrading #pins #olympics #paris2024 #secret ♬ original sound – jazz_defleur
On TikTok, users are fascinated with the tradition
It’s not just Olympians who are interested. Here’s what they’re saying:
@schmittly Olympic Pin Trading is my new obsession. #olympics #paris2024 #olympians #pinhunt #pintrading #simonebiles #gottacatchemall 🎥: @Alena Saili @Tysha Ikenasio @jazz_defleur ♬ original sound – Arielle Schmitt
@nuhoops #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #paris #olympics #pintrading ♬ original sound – NuHoops
@curvycurlybrittany #olympics2024 #olympians #paris2024 #curvycurlybrittany ♬ original sound – Brittany
@thetexasgrandmother @Olympics see you in 4 years so I can be an extreme pin collector and possible Olympian #olympics #olympicvillage #paris #pincollection ♬ original sound – Sofia
@anneandkathleen TBH I’d be too scared to ask to trade pins so that’s probably why I wouldn’t make it to the Olympics. #olympicpins #olympics2024 #olympicvillage ♬ original sound – Toni
