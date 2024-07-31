Olympians are trading pins as they celebrate the big games—here’s what the tradition is all about

The Olympics are all about the beauty and tradition of sports. However, there’s a behind-the-scenes sport that’s rarely discussed. This time around, the trading of pins between athletes at the big games is getting big attention online.

Thanks to the beauty of the internet, we’re learning more about what it is to be an Olympic athlete. The athletes themselves are sharing more aspects of the experience than ever before. As we learn the ins and outs of the Olympic Village, we’re introduced to the fun of pin trading between athletes from around the globe.

Olympic pin trading tradition, explained

Olympic pin trading dates back to the 1896 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Originally, manufacturers made pins from cardboard or cloth. They implemented them to clearly identify the competing athletes, the judging officials, and other event staff.

Pins originated in Greece, and officials gave them to athletes who finished first in the Olympic preliminary trials. Artisans handcrafted the cloth pins, featuring a white cross on a blue background. Today’s pins are more ornate, some with lights or moving elements, and often made of metal.

We need to see Serena Williams’ full Olympic pin collection!



Serena has been collecting Olympic pins for 24 years now 👏 pic.twitter.com/w39tfoTHRG — Mantel (@onMantel) July 29, 2024

As time passed, Olympians began trading pins to commemorate the people from different countries they encountered throughout their time in the Olympic Village. Over the years, journalists and spectators have also joined in on the fun.

Wozniacki’s pin collection kinda goes off pic.twitter.com/KkaMHxpyfM — Rush 🥇🥇 (@drivevolleys) July 27, 2024

There’s an official Olympic pin trading club. Olympin is the world’s largest Olympic collector club, with over 500 collectors spanning 30 countries.

There are rules to the practice, from an etiquette guide on how traders, both new and experienced, should be fostering community.

Here are some of the Olympians showing off their pins on TikTok

Whether collectors gather them firsthand or a secondhand collector curates them, Olympic pins have become a true fascination for many TikTokers.

On TikTok, users are fascinated with the tradition

It’s not just Olympians who are interested. Here’s what they’re saying:

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.