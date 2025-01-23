‘To everyone defending Elon, I want you to do it’: Woman challenges people to do Musk’s controversial ‘salute’ publicly — and one woman does

A woman on TikTok called out people defending Elon Musk’s salute on inauguration day, telling them they should do the salute to “greet each other in public.”

Featured Video

On Jan. 20, 2025, Elon Musk gave a speech at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, at one point giving what many around the globe have called a Nazi-like salute, which is illegal in many countries, including Germany and Austria.

Supporters of Musk and Trump have denied the accusations and are defending the billionaire’s gesture, claiming that what he was doing is the “Roman salute,” a concept first found in the painting The Oath of the Horatii (1784), by Jacques-Louis David. Musk himself on X suggested controversy around the gesture was an example of “legacy media propaganda.”

Advertisement

Katrina (@katrinany) said in her viral TikTok video, which amassed over 5.6 million likes and over 70 thousand comments in two days: “To everyone defending Elon and what he did, I want you to do it. Do it. Post yourself on here doing it. Do it when you guys greet each other in public. Come on, have it be your thing. Own the libs, right? Prove to us that it wasn’t what we thought it was. Do it.”

As noted by Rachel Richardson in her Highly Flammable Substack post, Jamie R. Collyer, a recruiter on LinkedIn, followed through on doing the salute, posting a video of herself doing the salute repeatedly and saying, “Stop hating on Elon. This whole nit picking thing isn’t professional or even mature. Not everything has an agenda. Not everyone is the enemy. Love the opportunity to take a break from work and chime in.”

Advertisement

People in the comments on her LinkedIn post were not impressed with her messaging and told her that it doesn’t matter what she claims it is, but what it looks like.

Advertisement

There are no texts from ancient Rome that describe a gesture like the one Musk did on live television, according to Classics professor Martin M. Winkler, who published a book on the history of the Roman Salute in 2009. The Roman-esque works of art, such as The Oath of the Horatii, only bear a passing resemblance to what people are now calling the “Roman salute.”

In a follow-up video response to someone claiming that Musk was doing the Roman salute, Katrina said, “Oh you’re experts in Roman history now, but you don’t know what a tariff is. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense.”

“The Roman salute. Literally no one calls it that. And we don’t do that here in America. Especially in the year 2025. The Romans League—I had you guys tagging me in clips from the Gladiator. Multiple tags for the movie Gladiator. I need you all to understand that that is not a reputable MLA citation right there. That will not work in school. So call it the Roman salute. Call it Patty Cake. Whatever you want. You’re not gonna be doing that action in public. You won’t do it, okay? That was my point, ‘cause you know what it looks like and you know what it means.”

Advertisement

She also noted in her TikTok video that people have been infantilizing Elon Musk and claiming that “He’s just this silly little neurodivergent kid who got overstimulated on stage and that’s why he did what he did.”

“The menu items of excuses that I received from you guys is absolutely astounding, but let’s also talk about the fact that the people who wear the hoods really liked what he did. They really liked it. And they posted their videos and they sent me the messages saying that they like it and they don’t care. And this is what we’ve been telling you guys: address those people in your party and maybe we’ll take you seriously. But until then, this is just nonsense. It’s absolute nonsense,” she ended her video.

@katrinany did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via RedNote direct message. Jamie R. Collyerdid not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via LinkedIn direct message.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









