‘I think I’m in love with Sebastian,’ also known as the soundtrack to bad decisions that comes from Harry Potter, explained

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Have you ever been in love? Or, to put it more bluntly, have you ever been in love with a person your loved ones despised? This viral TikTok sound is all about love and bad decisions.

The sound

“I think I am in love with Sebastian,” a British female voice says. “Any thoughts?”

“—And prayers,” a male voice interjects. “You’re going to need them.”

This sarcastic exchange is based on the way we may sometimes fall for people our friends don’t like. Or, the way that we fall in love with genuinely awful people who make for a terrible match.

These are the types of scenarios that make up most of the videos using this sound. Examples include:

“When it’s that time in the sleepover for secrets to come out.”

“When my friend talks about the sewer rat of a man she’s currently into”

“When I tell my best friend I’m crushing on the same boy for the 183748397 time.”

People are also using this sound to dunk on friends who confess their love for their friend’s cousin, daughter, or sibling. Because ew, right?

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a video catchily titled “Hogwarts Legacy Incorrect Quotes part 23.” In the context of the video, a female Hogwarts Legacy character is confessing her love for someone named Sebastian—but based on the other student’s reaction, this isn’t exactly a good thing.

Sebastian is a Slytherin student and character in the Harry Potter open world game, Hogwarts Legacy. Across forums like Reddit, members of the fandom have been “shipping” Sebastian with the main character of the game, with many of them expressing disappointment that there isn’t a romance option.

Still, the distaste for Sebastian by the other student is probably because, in the game, he (spoiler alert) kills his uncle and goes too far down the rabbit hole of dark magic. So, he’s not exactly the kind of guy one would want to introduce to their parents.

Sound off

The original video, uploaded by @alulu.delulu, has amassed 1.9 million views.

The sound in turn has been used in 20,200 videos, and has even gone beyond the Harry Potter fandom. So it’s come a long way since being a wacky parody video.