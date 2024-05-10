What’s up with ‘Hitler particles?’

Hitler Particles, like its namesake, is a phrase that immediately imparts a negative connotation—but what exactly is this ever-growing meme, and where did it come from?

What is the Hitler Particles meme?

The meme is actually pretty simple: somebody says or does something that comes across as bigoted, and they may get called out by someone on the internet suggesting they’re giving off Hitler particles.

In addition to being directed at a specific person for a specific action, the term can also be applied to something more broad. For example, r/Nms123 noted people were citing Hitler particles when criticizing crackdowns in Los Angeles that targeted the homeless population back in 2022.

Hitler Particles Origin

The phrase “Hitler particles” is generally attributed to a quote from early 20th century communist theorist and revolutionary, Leon Trotsky. In his 1933 essay, “What Is National Socialism?,” he wrote the following:

“The controversy over Hitler’s personality becomes sharper the more the secret of his success is sought in himself. In the meantime, another political figure would be difficult to find that is in the same measure the focus of anonymous historic forces. Not every exasperated petty bourgeois could have become Hitler, but a particle of Hitler is lodged in every exasperated petty bourgeois.”

The quote gained traction among social media users after it was posted to @DailyTrotsky, a Twitter account dedicated to Trotsky quotes, on July 31, 2022.

Despite the widely held belief that this quote is where the popular usage of the term stems from, the quote itself generally isn’t used as part of the meme.

How is the Hitler Particles meme used?

To get a better idea of how the meme is being used out in the wild, let’s take a look across social media.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a higher concentration of Hitler Particles than at the frat house of your average college https://t.co/BZvvMtUvXa — #1 Palestine Defender of the Midwest (@PainofWar95) May 3, 2024

“A terrorist headdress”



He’s talking about a keffiyeh.



The Hitler particles on this guy are off the charts https://t.co/QB9FjL19Rp — 🫡🏴 (@corncommunist) May 6, 2024

GOP Hitler particles are out of control. https://t.co/N2bjMNY8im — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) May 1, 2024

Hitler Particles and Leftism

Referencing Hitler particles isn’t necessarily limited to one political persuasion or another. That said, the phrase is particularly popular among leftists, sometimes to the point that it’s called into question whether the phrase is being used correctly, or if it’s overused to the point of losing meaning.

Hitler particles off the charts in the breakroom at work yesterday when Jeopardy was on and I was the only one who answered the question in which “The Birth of a Nation” was correct. — lonelyfag15 (@lonelyfag15) May 3, 2024

This has drawn derision over time—almost creating a secondary meme, in a way.

Hitler Particles Detector meme

One way in which the meme has evolved includes the establishing of a “Hitler Particles detector” image.

Although the most common usage is to simply reference the phrase when disparaging someone’s comments or actions as bigoted, some have taken to posting an image of a detection device that reads “Hitler Particle Emissions CRITICAL!” instead.

Similarity to the ‘Adolf Hitlers we agree’ meme

The Particles meme sometimes draws comparisons to another meme similarly used to suggest someone is saying things that sound overtly prejudiced. This one features a gaggle of Hitler images declaring in unison, “We agree!” In other words, if you’re saying something Hitler would theoretically agree with, most people would consider it time to reexamine those thoughts.

