Hank Azaria takes on Trump’s ‘eating dogs’ quote as ‘The Simpsons’ police Chief Wiggum

Did you watch the Presidential debate on Tuesday? 67 million people sure did.

This means a good chunk of the nation witnessed what it would look like if a 4chan post were granted a wish by the Blue Fairy to become a real boy.

I speak, of course, of the “eating dogs” in Springfield, uh, incident, let’s call it.

Trump’s “they’re eating the dogs” quote brings Simpsons memes

The particulars of Springfield, Ohio, for this wildly racist, baseless rumor made the whole thing instantly ripe for memes.

The best memes, perhaps, were all of the references to everyone’s favorite 35-year television mainstay, The Simpsons. It famously takes place in Springfield, though the state is never specified.

The thing about Simpsons obsessives (which really translates to Simpsons Seasons 2-8 obsessives), is that they are really good at memes.

And with the endless resources provided by “potentially best site on the internet” Frinkiac, creating such online goofs and gags has never been easier.

We also get Jayden Libran, a master voice actor, delivering insane quotes from the debate (by one participant, anyway) in the style of several Simpsons characters.

Hank Azaria joins the “eating dogs” trend as Chief Wiggum

Well now, the riffs on the “eating dogs” rant have come straight from the source.

Yesterday, Emmy-winning voice actor and Simpsons rock Hank Azaria posted a TikTok. In it, he takes a call as Police Chief Clancy Wiggum, reacting to a report of such pet-consuming shenanigans.

The clip was posted on X too, but be forewarned that the replies there are full of Springfield dog-eating truthers. Sigh.

Either way, the man’s talents have brought delight to the Internet. Now, we wait anxiously for Nancy Cartwright to do similar quotes as Ralph Wiggum.

