Nancy Cartwright—the voice of Bart Simpson—confirms she is Sabrina Carpenter’s aunt

There are few things more thrilling, more exciting, more lightly smile-worthy than learning that two completely random famous people are somehow related. Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler? Get outta here. Brandy and Snoop are cousins? Come on! Senator Cory Booker and RuPaul? Wow!

Well, a new surprise celebrity pairing was unveiled this week. During one of her TikTok Q&As, voice acting legend Nancy Cartwright, Bart Simpson him/herself, addressed a follower’s question: “Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?”

“Yeah absolutely,” Nancy answers. “Isn’t that amazing that somebody maybe you’ve known for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35 some years, and for some of you guys, like way less than that, find out I’m related to this like superstar. She’s pretty amazing.”

While the two celebs may seem completely disparate, they’ve actually got more in common than you might realize. Sabrina is indeed a current superstar, but let us not lose sight of the fact that in 1990, Nancy had her own stint on top of the pop culture landscape, as Bart mania covered the globe. She even topped the charts with the Michael Jackson-collab, “Do the Bartman.”

Good stuff, though I’ve always been more partial to “Deep Deep Trouble” tbh.

Either way, the news comes as a delight and only raises my hopes for a surprise Ice Spice/Hank Azaria blood relation.

