‘Everybody still makes fun of me for it’: Halsey recalls viral Blink-182 mall video

Thanks to the Internet, it can be impossible to run away from your past. That is doubly so if you happen to be a famous celebrity.

Yesterday, Halsey alluded to a past incident that will not stop nipping at her heels.

Halsey appears in ‘SubwayTakes’ interview series

The latest episode of SubwayTakes Uncut was posted on Monday featuring Halsey as the guest.

Over the course of the show, host Kareem Rahma and Halsey cover a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to:

Halsey Street station being where the singer realized her given name Ashley was an anagram.

“The asshole is the window to the soul.”

Treating Jersey like a little sibling.

The funniest thing you can do during sex (take off a wig, fyi).

The poetry of Bruce Springsteen.

Halsey talks Mallsey

And finally, what Halsey’s favorite Halsey song is.

Her answer? “Nightmare.” However, when Rahma asks them how that one goes, Halsey balks.

“I can’t do it here. I sang in public one time like ten years ago, and everybody still makes fun of me for it,” she says. “It was in a mall.”

Halsey refers, of course, to Mallsey.

YALL KNOW THIS VIDEO OF HALSEY SINGING IN THE MALL?? SOMEONE CALLED THEM MALLSEY😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sQW9BDXjv3 — jana 🍉🧃 (@dotslighter) October 18, 2021

If you’re unaware, a few years ago, a video of the singer performing in a New Jersey mall as a teenager made the rounds. In the clip, Halsey’s ripping through the song “I Miss You” by Blink-182.

Halsey had previously addressed this clip in a 2020 tweet, in which she points out that this, in fact, may have been the first time she performed in public in any way.

okay so “the mall video” lets get into it fr. I was a teenager and I had never sang in front of people like that before and I had terrrrible stage fright so my voice was SHAKING! Even though it was a mall not a stage haha. I actually don’t mind it because it’s sort of sweet ig https://t.co/VhDgwMVrPj — h (@halsey) August 18, 2020

How’s that for some music history, folks? The clip got a lot of eyeballs at the time, with fans even paying tribute to Halsey’s “I Miss You” mall performance. Suffice to say, Halsey’s not afraid to look her past straight in the face with good humor, as she has done so with some regularity since.

there goes 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓁𝑜𝓊𝒹𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝓌𝑜𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝑜𝓌𝓃 𝒽𝒶𝓈 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝑒𝑒𝓃 pic.twitter.com/x6RxCXSJRJ — h (@halsey) August 1, 2020

It’s a healthy approach to one’s past cringe that frankly, a lot of us could stand to adapt. I say this as someone with high school show choir clips floating around on YouTube. Please do not search for them, everybody.

Check out Halsey’s complete SubwayTakes Uncut episode below.

