Who is Mallsey? How Halsey’s early career moment became a meme

Halsey has had an impressive career; the next chapter is just beginning.

Whether you’ve been a fan since the Badlands days, jumped in when “Without Me” became an inescapable earworm, or just heard her newest single, “Lucky,” there’s a lot of appreciation for the singer.

Fans of the artist know that they’ve worked hard to get to where they are today. Any look at her career, of course, brings back fond memories.

For some, that’s Mallsey.

YALL KNOW THIS VIDEO OF HALSEY SINGING IN THE MALL?? SOMEONE CALLED THEM MALLSEY😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sQW9BDXjv3 — jana 🍉🧃 (@dotslighter) October 18, 2021

Who is Mallsey?

Mallsey is the nickname Halsey was christened with after a video of the singer as a teen performing in a New Jersey mall went viral. Halsey, who goes by she/they pronouns, grew up in the area and would try to get noticed by busting into song at some of her teen hangouts.

In the clip, a pink-haired teenage Halsey sings a bit of Blink-182‘s “I Miss You.”

Halsey addressed the moment in an August 2020 tweet. She notes the Mallsey moment happened when she “was a teenager” who had “never sang in front of people like that before.” While she knows fans and foes alike poke fun at the awkward moment, she looks back at it as “sort of sweet.” It’s clear they see it as part of their journey to where they are today.

okay so “the mall video” lets get into it fr. I was a teenager and I had never sang in front of people like that before and I had terrrrible stage fright so my voice was SHAKING! Even though it was a mall not a stage haha. I actually don’t mind it because it’s sort of sweet ig https://t.co/VhDgwMVrPj — h (@halsey) August 18, 2020

Halsey also hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at their now-viral Mallsey moment over the years.

there goes 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓁𝑜𝓊𝒹𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝓌𝑜𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝑜𝓌𝓃 𝒽𝒶𝓈 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝑒𝑒𝓃 pic.twitter.com/x6RxCXSJRJ — h (@halsey) August 1, 2020

In countless videos, she’s seen being a good sport as fans recreate the moment. They’ve also shared and joked about it themselves in a number of social media posts throughout the years.

Harry Daniels recreates the iconic Halsey mall video in a new Tiktok! pic.twitter.com/LxBNWDHAky — 🏁 (@concertleaks) July 25, 2024

Halsey singing “in cursive”

Fans have laughed along and joked about how Halsey was a big fan of “singing in cursive. The term pokes fun at the annunciation and breathwork that’s popular among indie singers.

lana del rey sings in cursive, halsey’s font is still being discovered — 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔢 🐇 (@balletslut) August 6, 2019

Alanis Morisette and Jewel are guilty of starting the cursive singing trend, however they are much better pure vocalists than say Ellie Goulding or Halsey. — Katarina~K (@BlackRoses_888) July 28, 2024

idc how talented an artist is, if they sing in cursive i’m not listening 😭 i’ll make an exception for halsey but no one else — beef (@tattoolor) November 10, 2023

However, many feel Halsey is one of the biggest breakthrough cursive singers.

i’m so sick of seeing people make fun of halsey for “singing in cursive” when she legit doesn’t even sound like that. like have they actually listened to any of her music or watched any recent videos of her? — indy (@wrote100letters) May 2, 2020

yall keep singing in cursive while impersonating halsey im going to lose it pic.twitter.com/noNfbqYeZa — emma (@mylvrmyliar) May 6, 2019

the singing in cursive shit ppl STILL say about halsey is lame 😭 that joke is so old and ran into the ground. they are a very talented song writer and singer and if u only base her talent on a video of her in a mall where she was very nervous to sing then thats fuckin stupid 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/sI0QzBWwup — lindsay 🩵 (@fxreignersgod) March 1, 2023

Mallsey was clearly a cursive moment. While there are a lot of comments about her style, it’s clear it’s a favorite of her many devoted fans.

Mallsey Memes

Let’s dive into Mallsey memes across the web.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEA:

halsey paying homage to blink-182 in the mall pic.twitter.com/8y3CMkXKvo — j** (@T1TSOUT) October 6, 2018

him: you better not be halsey with pink short hair at the mall singing that one blink 182 song when i get there

me:

pic.twitter.com/ne6ZtyHbIG — leon (@skyferrori) September 20, 2023

halsey singing in the mall pic.twitter.com/hfGteZGv6Z — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) March 13, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Halsey with pink hair at a mall singing a blink-182 song @Habbo #Habboween pic.twitter.com/Aj9fQjrGrO — jortsmcghee (@nurseryqrimes) October 31, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re halsey cantando blink-182 no shopping https://t.co/qumTiwDZAJ — bruno X (@fuckingbrunno) October 30, 2023

Gender is a performance and mine is Halsey singing Blink-182 at a mall pic.twitter.com/NU2kwY2Nq1 — Beth (@BethOReilly) September 24, 2022

