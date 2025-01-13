Quote from ‘The Boondocks’ about having ‘eyes as blue as the summer sky’ offers a reality check on TikTok

It’s a lot of fun to have our heads in the clouds, but it isn’t always practical.

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Once in a while, we might need to be pulled back down to reality—even if that means a rude awakening. And it’s through this TikTok sound that users are embracing the idea of delivering some hard truths.

The sound

The sound begins with a female voice saying: “One day, I’m going to have eyes as blue as the summer sky.”

This is followed by a male voice saying: “B***h, you ain’t never gonna have no blue eyes.”

To put it lightly, it’s a pretty… abrupt response. But TikTokers are using this exchange to represent scenarios where a little reality check is needed.

In these clips, TikTokers lip-sync the original dialogue while substituting “blue eyes” for some other unrealistic expectation that they subsequently, unceremoniously, shoot down as the man does in this soundbite.

Viral examples include getting up at 6 am for the gym, experiencing that storybook teen romance, and dedicing that this year is going to be “their year.”

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from the popular, adult anime-inspired series The Boondocks. The Adult Swim animated series, which aired between 2005 and 2014, focused on the Black American family, the Freemans, as they navigated life living in a predominately white suburb.

Specifically, the scene where this dialogue takes place is part of a flashback conversation between Mister Ruckus (a relation of the Freemans) and his wife, Bunny.

In this scene, Bunny declares herself to be the “first colored girl you ever met with blonde hair” before sharing her ambition to have blue eyes in the future. Ruckus quickly (and rudely) shoots her down before the conversation is interrupted by them finding a baby on their porch.

Sound off

The Boondocks has experienced something of a revival on TikTok, with the #boondocks and #theboondocks TikTok tags amassing 177,500 and 50,000 cumulative TikTok views in total.

Furthermore, this sound has been used 33,000 times, which translates to a considerable number of crushed dreams. Better luck next time!

