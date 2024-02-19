Emma Stone teared up while thanking her mom in BAFTA acceptance speech: ‘Without her, none of this exists—including my life!’

Emma Stone appears to be on the fast track to winning her second Oscar if her current dominant awards show run is any indication.

The star has already locked in a 2024 Screen Actors Guild and Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, as well as Best Actress wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her role as the charismatic and curious Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest masterpiece, Poor Things.

Her domination continued this weekend when the actor won her second BAFTA ever for Leading Actress for the aforementioned role, beating out Fantasia Barrino, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, Vivian Oprah, and Margot Robbie.

On her walk up to the stage to collect the award, Emma passed her co star of multiple films, Ryan Gosling, and the two even exchanged an adorable moment wherein Ryan sent a supportive wink her way:

There's Someone in the Crowd cheering on Emma Stone. ❤️ She takes home Best Leading Actress at the #BAFTAs. See the full list of winners: https://t.co/bMvyc3MPel pic.twitter.com/2V54ZejzfX — E! News (@enews) February 18, 2024

Arriving onstage, Emma accepted the award and appropriately began by thanking her dialect coach, who helped her to nail down a British accent for the film, cracking a joke about the coach’s patience with her for the way she pronounced “water” with an aggressively American accent. She went on to thank the cast and crew, but warmed every heart in the room when she ended the speech with a special shout out to thank her mom.

“I just want to say this in case I don’t ever get a chance to again, but I really just want to thank my mom,” she exclaimed. The sweet moment was met with cheers from the star-filled audience before she continued on to say, “Because she’s the best person I know in the whole world, and she inspires me every single day and she’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful. Without her, none of this exists—including my life!—so thank you for that, too, mom!”

Whether Emma will go on to secure a second win at the Academy Awards will have to wait until the show airs on March 10 at 7pm ET on ABC, but either way—honestly, now I just hope she brings her mom as her date.