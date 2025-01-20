Elon Musk’s exes, including musician Grimes, are coming to his defense after he was widely accused of cheating at video games—and it isn’t helping his case.

Did Elon Musk cheat at video games?

At the beginning of January, Musk livestreamed himself playing Path of Exile 2. It didn’t take long for knowledgeable viewers to become skeptical that he had gotten to that point in the game by himself. His character was decked out with impressive gear that indicated he’d been quite successful at the game thus far. However, viewers reported that he didn’t seem particularly knowledgeable about certain aspects of the game that he would have become familiar with through actual gameplay.

Gamers collected and documented these inconsistencies so people could make up their own minds—and it’s turned into somewhat of a scandal. The suspicion is that Musk may have had someone else playing the game for him so that he could jump in and look like he’d achieved so much already all on his own.

While that may not be a big deal to many people, it matters to gamers and it matters to Musk. He’d previously bragged about being one of the top Diablo IV players in the world, but if he broke the terms of gameplay by having someone else play on his account or using loopholes, then that ranking is fraudulent.

Grimes defends Musk’s Diablo video game prowess

The debacle took an even stranger turn when Grimes, Musk’s former girlfriend and one of his several baby mamas, decided to jump into the fray and defend his gaming skills.

“Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abbatoir of zir and ended that season as best in USA,” she wrote on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. “He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this.”

Grimes has always been a bit of a wild card when it comes to social media posts, so maybe she is genuinely passionate about making sure everyone knows the father of X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus is an elite gamer.

But it definitely felt weird, if not downright suspicious, to plenty of onlookers. And that opinion was hardly dissuaded when another mother of Musk’s children, Shivon Zilis, made a super casual post about his gaming herself a day later.

Popped up in the “one year ago today” memories.



Didn’t realize how much Season 2 would be one for the record books! pic.twitter.com/gQ0TrZYGyG — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) January 19, 2025

‘Elon now has both mothers of his last six children arguing that he’s actually good at video games’

If anything, Grimes and Zilis both stepping forward to hype Musk up only made those who don’t blindly worship at his feet even more certain that he cheated—and that he’s desperate to make it seem otherwise.

All she got was a thanks on the reply 😆 — Kyle Doran (@RaiderRCLive) January 19, 2025

It also didn’t do Grimes’ reputation any favors. So now people are just clowning on the both of them—and Zilis—for devoting so much energy to this nonsense.

Elon now has both mothers of his last six children arguing that he’s actually good at video games. Most fragile man alive pic.twitter.com/nTF3Itd04H — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 19, 2025

unfortunately defending your loser gamer boyfriend is an experience that transcends class & fame :( https://t.co/6rviZTu3yf — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) January 18, 2025

For your personal pride??! Girl this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/pSFAPKbIMf — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) January 18, 2025

he literally was first to beat blorbo. he was ranked number 1 in snoomoo. you dont understand. he was the fastest geebgob. pic.twitter.com/VIiPoYwl42 — Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) January 18, 2025

