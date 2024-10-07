Millennials are correcting Gen-Z’s TikTok dance to ‘Da Dip’

Sometimes, it’s up to the elders to guide wayward youth from going astray, specifically for instances involving popular dance trends of the ‘90s.

It was only a matter of time before TikTok-dance-lovin’ Gen-Z discovered “Da Dip” by Freak Nasty. The 1997 song was ubiquitous in its day and the dance was basically a below-waist “Macarena.”

Well, it’s happened. Gen-Z is “Da Dip”-ing all over the socials. Take a look at what’s going on right now on TikTok:

Except there’s one problem: these Gen-Z “dippers,” they’re beefing it up real bad. Thus, the only ones to swoop in to save the day are the dear elders who were there, who saw it, who dipped it as it occurred. The keepers of the sacred text. Only they can right this injustice. I speak, of course, of millennials.

@csapunch Aight lets show these kids how it was done 🤣 ♬ original sound – Chrissy Allen

Across TikTok, millennials old and less-old have taken to demonstrating the proper way to “Da Dip” for all these flippant youths who have clearly not done the proper research and/or practice.

Some Gen-Z’ers at least have the wherewithal to consult their parents where issues of “Dip”-ing are concerned. A wise move.

Thank goodness for us olds, am I right? This is just like when Gen X-ers all started doing “The Charleston” and members of The Silent Generation were like wait wait wait.

