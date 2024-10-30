Couples are dancing to ‘Islands in the Stream’ as part of ‘The Beckham Test’

There are a lot of great relationships for couples out there to aspire to. Among them, so many are devoted to the love story between David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (née Adams, a.k.a. Posh Spice). And if you love their love story as much as their longtime legion of fans do, you might think of putting your own relationship up to the Beckham test.

What is the Beckham test?

The Beckham test is inspired by a moment in the 2023 documentary Beckham. The documentary follows the soccer icon’s storied life and career, including his relationship with the designer. During one moment captured of their life together at home, David puts on Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.”

After a moment, Victoria starts dancing and glances at her husband, who starts to bop over to her and immediately falls into step. The moment when he matches her vibe and joins her for a sweet, romantic encounter without a word went viral. Commenters suggested all good relationships should be capable of the same. Hence, “The Beckham test” was born.

Beckham test examples

The moment started going viral as TikTokers and celebrities put their partners up to the challenge. While some partners caught the vibe and fell right into a dance with their other half, so many others stood around looking completely baffled.

Here are some of the many couples who put themselves up to the Beckham test.

