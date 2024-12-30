Hawk Tuah isn’t the only one: 8 celebrities who launched their own cryptocurrency in 2024, for better or worse

Crypto is still confusing for many, but slowly, people are coming around to the idea of a digital currency. As they do, celebrity crypto coins have begun popping up.
In the spirit of a meme coin, a few players across entertainment have decided to leave their mark with coins inspired by themselves.
1. Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea‘s $MOTHER coin is currently one of the most successful in the game. It debuted on the Solana blockchain earlier this year, designed to “leverage Azalea’s extensive social media presence to generate interest and drive market demand.”
Azalea’s fans can use the coin to buy cell phones and cell service in participating areas and exclusive merchandise on her website.
2. Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo‘s $JASON debuted earlier this year, but things went silent in July after accusations that the coin was part of a scam. Another Solana blockchain coin, Derulo had originally envisioned people using the coin on high-end real estate buys in exotic locales like Dubai.
3. Waka Flocka
Waka Flocka introduced $FLOCKA in June and also faced accusations that the coin was a scam. However, he has addressed the accusations head-on. Through a statement, he said, “I didn’t take a dollar out of it. If anything, the only way I’ll take profit is for the people that work with me. We all made this pie together. I didn’t do that all on my own.”
Flocka also noted in his statement, which he shared with Decrypt, “I wouldn’t want to make no money. I want the platform to flourish first.”
4. Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner entered the crypto conversation in May 2024 with $JENNER. The coin could be used to, among other things, contribute to Donald Trump’s campaign. Jenner recently defended herself from securities fraud claims, the subject of a class-action lawsuit.
5. DAVIDO
Davido’s $DAVIDO is another short-lived coin that experienced a quick rise and fall, leaving investors with questions. The singer allegedly purchased 203 million $DAVIDO, just over 20% of the supply, before selling it all after a rise.
6. Cardi B
Cardi B launched $WAP in October 2024, inspired by her hit single with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi’s hope for the coin is to give people who don’t understand crypto a safe way to enter the space while also offering value to those already in the game.
7. Rich the Kid
Speaking of hacked accounts, Rich the Kid has tried to distance himself from the $RICH meme coin, which was promoted from his account in what he claims was a hack.
8. Hailey Welch (Hawk Tuah)
Hailey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah girl, has made headlines all year. This all culminated in her own coin, $HAWK. Like a few others listed here, it experienced a meteoric rise and an equally astonishing fall: a tell-tale sign of trouble infuriated investors, who have since pursued legal action.
Welch has been the subject of most of the backlash. Still, as these different scenarios have proven, there are more people involved in the inner workings of the cryptocurrency than the famous faces used to promote the coins. Only time will tell what kind of regulation or process is put in place to keep facetious coins off the market. Clearly, celebrity crypto coins are off to a rough start.
The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.
