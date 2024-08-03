‘Too soon’: The internet reacts to Britney Spears biopic announcement

Britney Spears has been busy lately. At one moment, she’s making all the Osbournes eat their words and the next, she’s closing movie deals!

(No, I’m not talking about Crossroads.)

Britney Spears biopic greenlit at Universal

It was announced yesterday that Britney will be getting her own biopic, following in the footsteps of Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, “Weird” Al, and Dewey Cox.

After a fierce bidding war, Universal Studios has landed the rights to Britney’s best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me. The deal is said to be close to eight figures and includes the rights to her catalog.

Britney took to social media to announce the project.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

Yes, megaproducer Marc Platt is attached (does this mean we get Ben as K-Fed?) with Wicked’s John M. Chu attached to potentially direct. Britney also gets final say over casting, which is key.

With everything that’s gone on over the past few years with Britney’s conservatorship, it’s certainly an interesting development. We don’t know exactly when to expect the film just yet, but will update when a date is announced.

Social media reacts to Britney’s biopic news

But what does an internet that is so protective of Britney and biopics think of this news?

Well, they certainly have some casting thoughts…

When Michelle Williams goes “Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz, Ginuwne what’s up homie?” on the big screen that Oscar is hers https://t.co/hHdmQF9DtG pic.twitter.com/IYPQYKzQVg — 💫 (@heyjaeee) August 1, 2024

Maura Tierney, your Oscar for playing Britney's mom is ready. https://t.co/YehG4hB25i pic.twitter.com/pLUHbvYbxO — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 🍉 (@mathewrodriguez) August 1, 2024

Carey Mulligan as adult Britney will be an Oscar performance. https://t.co/8br9a7llMd pic.twitter.com/4I7mamVFs3 — Spearshistorian (@Spearshistorian) August 1, 2024

If Britney Spears wanted to make a movie about her life, I feel like Sydney Sweeney could win an Oscar starring in it. pic.twitter.com/0lLAOp6goP — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 21, 2022

millie bobbie brown in the britney spears biopic audition room pic.twitter.com/CeZmLbvo6g — . (@blairsmcrae) August 1, 2024

I need Tate McRae to play Britney Spears for her upcoming biopic….imagine the serve that would be. Tate is the only modern pop girl who radiates that Britney energy. pic.twitter.com/IfafHc5wCh — Tony ★ (@STARGXGA) August 1, 2024

Fans around the world are demanding that Laura Marano plays Britney Spears in her upcoming biopic 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0U2qFrEfLB — jonah (@selqaeda) August 1, 2024

genuinely think the britney biopic role should go to a complete unknown – bring back open auditions! bring back dance classes! there is an undiscovered triple threat in mississippi rn who was born to re-record oops i did it again — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) August 1, 2024

But the reactions are by no means limited to the potential cast. Folks are throwing out their hopes and dreams for the film too, as well as their doubts about it.

If this bop doesn't make the cut on Britney Spears' biopic soundtrack, then i'm NOT watching. pic.twitter.com/pcSPJddKV6 — 💫 (@andreafly1) August 1, 2024

britney spears biopic is going to be insane !!! i am so ready — jake (@jacobaewing) August 2, 2024

Britney Spears never talked about being in a girl group in her memoir. Imma need them to talk about it in the biopic pic.twitter.com/3FZhPqJYOD — Barbie BOY.☆ (@moonlighttsouls) August 2, 2024

Doing a Britney Spears biopic and bringing up her trauma while she is alive and well is weird but then again Hollywood don’t care https://t.co/PRYf0UnfCU — Tamekia (@TheLifeOfTam) August 2, 2024

These are the same people who bought her book. The biopic is going to mimic the whack book and not expose any of her abusers. Y’all honestly make me sick https://t.co/e05ijSEHwP — BRITNEY SPEARS ISN’T FREE (@FREEBJSNOW) August 2, 2024

We shouldn’t be making a Britney Spears biopic. Hope that helps ❤️ https://t.co/WeJnoCTcSL — Laura 🩷💜💙 (@andthenlaura) August 2, 2024

I don't know how I feel about a Britney Spears biopic. I feel like it would be too soon considering the mental health issues she's still battling that she hasn't healed from.



pic.twitter.com/lhKfArtatX — ReelTalker (@TalkerReel92) August 1, 2024

the britney spears biopic will cause another hate train to jt not that i care but omfg ENOUGJ — migo (@aintitfunny) August 2, 2024

More news about the film is bound to appear in the coming months, so stay tuned, Britney heads.

