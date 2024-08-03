‘Too soon’: The internet reacts to Britney Spears biopic announcement

Britney Spears has been busy lately. At one moment, she’s making all the Osbournes eat their words and the next, she’s closing movie deals!
(No, I’m not talking about Crossroads.)
Britney Spears biopic greenlit at Universal
It was announced yesterday that Britney will be getting her own biopic, following in the footsteps of Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, “Weird” Al, and Dewey Cox.
After a fierce bidding war, Universal Studios has landed the rights to Britney’s best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me. The deal is said to be close to eight figures and includes the rights to her catalog.
Britney took to social media to announce the project.
Yes, megaproducer Marc Platt is attached (does this mean we get Ben as K-Fed?) with Wicked’s John M. Chu attached to potentially direct. Britney also gets final say over casting, which is key.
With everything that’s gone on over the past few years with Britney’s conservatorship, it’s certainly an interesting development. We don’t know exactly when to expect the film just yet, but will update when a date is announced.
Social media reacts to Britney’s biopic news
But what does an internet that is so protective of Britney and biopics think of this news?
Well, they certainly have some casting thoughts…
But the reactions are by no means limited to the potential cast. Folks are throwing out their hopes and dreams for the film too, as well as their doubts about it.
More news about the film is bound to appear in the coming months, so stay tuned, Britney heads.
