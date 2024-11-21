15 celebrities who have announced they quit Twitter and moved to Bluesky

Will bluer skies prevail in this social media war?

It’s not just your casuals who are jumping ship at what was once a bustling Twitter. Celebrities are also making the decision to walk away from the platform. Among the places they’re leaving the Twittersphere for? BlueSky.

The platform has reached 20 million users after gaining millions of new users since Nov. 15. Some are leaving due to recent changes to its Terms of Service regarding AI, while others are leaving to show their opposition to Elon Musk and his current involvement in politics.

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky was initially founded by Jack Dorsey in 2019, as an exploration into decentralizing Twitter. Dorsey has since left, and it is now owned and primarily operated by Bluesky Social, PBC.

As a decentralized social network, the network has an open-source framework built by its in-house team. This framework adds further transparency to how the network is built, what’s being developed, and why. A lack of transparency has been among the chief complaints about Twitter in recent years.

Bluesky celebs to follow on the platform

From feeds to increased engagement in an ad-free environment, Bluesky has proven to be a breath of fresh air for many users.

Here are some of the celebrities you can find on the newest hot social network.

1. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union shared her farewell note to her Twitter followers on X on Nov. 15. She is on Bluesky @gabunion.bsky.social.

2. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the news of her deactivation on Instagram, along with a serenity prayer. She is on Bluesky @jamieleecurtis.bsky.social.

3. LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton stopped posting on Twitter on Nov. 15. He’s spreading joy on Bluesky @levarburton.bsky.social.

4. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill has always been an active and engaging celebrity on X, but he’s taken his talents to Bluesky. Hamill is on the platform @markhamillofficial.bsky.social‬.

5. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson was among those who started exploring Bluesky in 2023. She made her place on the platform more permanent this year. You can find her @quintabrunson.bsky.social‬.

6. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand made it clear she would no longer keep up with her presence on X. She’s on Bluesky @barbrastreisand.bsky.social‬.

7. Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard is another active tweeter who has now left the platform behind. He’s been getting his bearings on Bluesky, where he’s @ogmatthewlillard.bsky.social.

8. Don Lemon

Don Lemon shared his decision to leave X first on the platform. After deleting his profile, he shared the video as an Instagram Reel for those who had missed it. Lemon is on Bluesky @donlemonofficial.bsky.social.

9. Weird Al Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic left Twitter in the summer of 2023 and took up residence on Bluesky. You can find him there @alyankovic.bsky.social.

10. Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan was vocal on Twitter and equally vocal about walking away. She is now on Bluesky @jerilryan.bsky.social.

11. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is known for sharing some moments from his life, the making of Severence, and talking sports on Twitter. He’s moved it all over to Bluesky, where he’s @benstiller.redhour.com‬.

12. Guillermo del Toro

This will stay mostly unused (drop in on ocassion). I will be more and more at BlueSky @realgdt.bsky.social. Stay Well. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 10, 2024

Guillermo del Toro abandoned ship on Twitter, moving on to Bluesky. You can find him @realgdt.bsky.social‬.

13. Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove isn’t always very active on social media. She’s one of the celebrities who has become a rare Twitter presence. Now, she’s trying out Bluesky @mirandacosgrove.bsky.social‬.

14. Lizzo

Lizzo has had her share of ups and downs on Twitter, so it’s no surprise she was willing to move on from the platform. You can find her on Bluesky @lizzobeeating.bsky.social‬.

15. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano has also had her fair share of negativity on Twitter. She’s hoping for more positivity on Bluesky, where she’s @alyssamilano.bsky.social‬.

