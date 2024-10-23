Everything you need to know about the bleach leaf hoodie that’s taking over DIY TikTok

The fall has a way of awakening people’s inner creativity. While some dive into baking, painting, or other forms of self-expression, many choose to use fashion as a means to share the spirit of the season. DIY corners of the internet are currently going crazy for the bleach leaf hoodie.

If you’ve never seen one, this special hoodie project uses object-bleaching techniques to create a pattern of falling leaves on a dark-colored hoodie. While some choose to apply just a scattered few leaves, others go all in on the leaf print.

How do you make a bleach leaf hoodie?

Making a bleach leaf hoodie is pretty easy, which is news to an inexperienced DIY-ers ears. If you’ve ever seen someone use a spray bottle to apply an acid-wash or paint-splatter look to jeans, you already have some of the ideas.

Instead of using a spray bottle, crafters will pick up an assortment of leaves and dip each of them into bleach. Then, you carefully press them into your dark-colored shirt or hoodie of choice.

Working in a well-ventilated area with a work mask on, you can dip the leaves into the bleach or paint a thin layer of bleach onto the leaf before pressing it into the pattern. Let it sit for a minute, allowing the transfer to occur, then carefully peel back. You’ll want to periodically iron the garment after bleaching to ensure the paint is setting.

If you want the print to have leaves that have different darknesses to them, you can use more diluted bleach and follow the same process. Experimenting with scrap fabric is recommended as you get the hang of the technique.

No matter what approach you take, there are countless ways to make the creative fashion statement your own. And it doesn’t have to be a hoodie. From blankets to bags, there are countless cotton items you can apply the process to.

Another cool thing about these hoodies is that their look will continue to evolve as you wash and care for the piece

Making bleach leaf hoodies with your friends is a fun way to celebrate the season and have a custom piece to enjoy for cold weather days to come.

Bleach leaf hoodie examples

