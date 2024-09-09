‘DIY at its finest’: Shop said it’d cost $3,000 to wrap her Toyota Camry. So she did it herself for way less

Getting your car wrapped—covered in colorful vinyl film—can cost you big bucks. But you can go the DIY route. A TikTok car enthusiast took matters into her own hands and did her Toyota Camry wrap at home.

Tajanè (@tajanearmana) didn’t like the $3,000 price tag she’d be charged for a professional to wrap her to wrap her car. So she decided to do it herself.

She showed off her results in a video posted to her TikTok account. Tajanè posted it three days ago showing the process and the end product and has since racked up an impressive 2.9 million views.

What is car wrapping?

Wrapping is a cosmetic process that car owners can use to enhance the look of their vehicle. The car gets covered or “wrapped” in a vinyl film.

The wraps come in a wide variety of colors, looks, and textures, enabling an owner to change the look of the car without resorting to the much pricier option of repainting.

The wrap is selected by the customer and then printed. According to Simoniz.UK, “super-accurate measurements are taken of your car so that the wraps can be made to the exact spec of your make and model.”

The wrap adheres to the vehicle without the use of adhesive.

Car and Driver states that repainting might cost “$5,000, $10,000, or even more,” but “a quality wrap has the appearance of factory paint from a few feet away and is many times better than a low-cost spray.”

That said, a wrap is still relatively expensive, costing at least $2,000 to $3,500 depending on the vehicle size.

Per Car and Driver, more complex custom wraps can “start at about $6,000 and go up from there.

With “exotic wrap jobs [going] as high as $10,000 or more, depending on the difficulty, the materials, and the size of the vehicle.”

Tajanè was not willing to pay a shop to do it, even at the lower price of $3,000. She did her own Toyota Camry wrap.

How did she do it?

Tajanè’s video, captioned, “Diy at its finest LOL,” states in its screen text, “POV: The shop told you it was gonna be $3000 to wrap your car.”

The video shows the DIY process she used to get her Toyota Camry wrapped without paying a pro.

It opens with a moving shot of her Toyota Camry in its original factory white paint job. She painstakingly applied her wrap to the car unassisted.

Afterward, she dismantled certain sections of the vehicle to apply the wrap and then affixed it with a heat gun to complete the Toyota Camry wrap.

At the video’s end, viewers see the completed—and apparently flawless pink wrap.

How do I do my own DIY wrap?

Turtlewax states, “If you ever tried to apply vinyl lettering or graphics to your car in the past, you likely found the job difficult, even if you prepared the surface and yourself well. Tears, bubbles, stretch marks, and wrinkles may have convinced you a full vinyl car wrap to be firmly in the realm of professional installation. A lot has changed: more resilient vinyl, better adhesives, and air-release technology. Even a do-it-yourselfer can get great results.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Turtlewax via email for a statement.

Wrapping a car is a challenging project and The Daily Dot recommends consulting with a pro before considering it.

However, there are many videos available online instructing people how to DIY their own car wrap.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota via email for a statement.

How did the viewers react to the Toyota Camry wrap?

“Girl needs to start a wrapping business,” Jillian B (@.jillianb33) wrote.

Another viewer said, “You make this look so easy I tried to chrome delete my car and QUICKLY was humbled.”

One commenter stated she would not be up to the task, writing, “It’s the taking apart pieces of the car that would’ve had me crying and throwing in the towel girl you did great.”

One viewer asked, “Do u think the process and materials made the job worth 3,000?”

Tajanè’ replied, “Materials were only around $800! the process yes! , I can definitely see why it’s expensive! patience was my best friend.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tajanè’ via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.



