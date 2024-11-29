The 10 best places to go for Wordle help

In the fall of 2021, a new mobile game came out that sparked a love for word games for many. Wordle is a word-guessing game that software engineer Josh Wardle developed. The game, developed independently, later became part of The New York Times‘ games.

The puzzle game is one of those simple but addictively fun ways to pass the time. The fact that you can only play once a day for free makes the urge to play that much greater, especially when you solve the day’s puzzle in just two or three guesses.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle presents a different five-letter word every day. Players have six attempts to guess the word. Players must guess a complete, dictionary-recognized five-letter word each time, with irrelevant letters being revealed in gray. Letters that are placed correctly are highlighted green. Some letters are highlighted yellow, indicating when a letter is part of the puzzle but not in the correct placement.

While it seems easy enough, the puzzles can be surprisingly challenging. That’s especially true once you’re hooked on the challenge. Some players take the craft very seriously, seeking out resources to help them solve the puzzle.

If you’re one such player, here are the best places you can turn for help, guidance, and more fun.

Wordle Replay

Sometimes, practice makes perfect. While you’re limited to one official Wordle per day, Wordle Replay allows you to revisit the archive of previous puzzles. It also keeps track of your stats so you can see how you’re measuring up.

Save My Wordle

Save My Wordle lets you play in leagues, tracks your score, and connects you with a community of fellow puzzlers.

Scoredle

Scoredle helps you improve your Wordle strategy by reviewing the play with chess-like analysis. With this one, you complete the day’s puzzle before visiting the site, where you can enter the answer and each guess you made to get there. Scoredle then reviews each choice and shows you what other options you could have made. Understanding what you can be doing differently can make a big difference in your overall gameplay.

Solvle

Solvle also helps through analysis, allowing you to work on both puzzles you have in progress and see what you could have done with previous puzzles. It suggests words you could have gone with from one pick to another and gets you thinking differently.

Reddit’s r/WordleBuddy

Sometimes, you’ve just got to talk it out with a buddy. This bustling Reddit community connects people who have a passion for the game.

Wordle Word List

People who have played the game from the beginning have kept track of words already used. Other web sleuths have found different versions of master lists containing all the possible words Wordle is using within the game.

Wordle Letter Popularity

On r/Wordle, a periodically updated list tracks the popularity of each letter of the alphabet in the daily puzzles. It’s an interesting way to look at what makes the final answer, on a small scale.

Quordle

Playing a similar game with different techniques can help you with the OG game. Quordle abides by the same rules but has you trying to solve four words at once.

Wordle Mathematician

If word games are not your normal thing, maybe a change of perspective can help you enjoy the game differently. This mathematician discusses the best strategies for the game from a math professional’s perspective.

Wordle Global

If you’re a polyglot who loves a good challenge, play the game in different languages with Wordle Global. There are 65 languages built into the site, and even more linked out for countless possibilities of play.

