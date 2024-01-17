‘I’m at your girl’s house, peeling her oranges’: The best ‘Orange Peel Theory’ memes

Back in November 2023, TikTok became obsessed with what was known as the “Orange Peel Theory.” While discussions around the topic seemed to die down in the months since, there’s been a new interest in the theory online this week thanks to a viral TikTok video that quickly found its way to X, wherein a woman asks her partner to peel an orange for her, and he’s—uh—let’s go with “not great about it.”

While the video—which, as of now, has garnered over 21 million views on TikTok alone—is widely believed to be satire (please be satire), it’s still ignited an important conversation regarding what makes a good partner, and how the Orange Peel Theory is an excellent test for figuring that out.

What is the Orange Peel Theory?

So, for those who know what grass looks and feels like, allow me to explain: the Orange Peel Theory is, well, exactly what it sounds like—but it’s best broken down by TikToker @neanotmia:

The most basic conceit of the theory is that small acts of service—like peeling an orange for your partner when they don’t want to—are the best indicators of how much your partner truly loves you, and how willing you’ll be to seek out their help in the future.

Or, as @neanotmia explains in her video: “If someone asks you to peel their orange you might think, ‘They’re perfectly capable of doing that themselves, that’s not a big deal. It might not literally be about peeling the orange. They’re asking you for a small favor to see your reaction, to see if later they can ask you for bigger favors.”

How did the Orange Peel Theory originate?

According to Time Magazine, the name of the theory also likely originates from a TikTok, namely a viral slideshow wherein texts from a broken-up couple are shown, with one slide stating: “I miss when you would peel my oranges for me in the morning.”

As stated above, the trend took off on TikTok in November 2023 with countless videos and stories of people’s (and their partner’s) reactions to this simple test.

Heck, the trend even allegedly led to a break-up back in the Fall, as a now-deleted Reddit thread revealed a woman saw the theory on TikTok and realized she was doing far more things for her partner than he was ever doing for her.

And due to the topic’s recent resurgence online, specifically on X, it naturally resulted in some positively hilarious commentary.

The best Orange Peel Theory memes

So, with that set-up in mind, here are just a few of the very best reactions, jokes, and memes around the topic, ranging from super silly to honestly kind of sweet:

peel me like one of your orange girls — olivia (@oliviuuuuhh) January 17, 2024

Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys pic.twitter.com/CJZbjyHn4P — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 17, 2024

I’m at your girls house, peeling her oranges — body pillow enthusiast (@dmndeyes) January 16, 2024

when a beautiful woman asks me for an orange this is what i do. it’s that simple pic.twitter.com/tvTDYuaTnz — h*zzie@$#! turned into a roach (@gatozandart) January 16, 2024

i hope all my loved ones know i would peel not only oranges but dozens of pomegranates for them — ♡ (@fuitsnack) January 16, 2024

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good orange, must be in want of a wife for whom to peel it. — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) January 17, 2024

“would you peel an orange for me?” i’d actually plant an orange tree for you so we can have fresh oranges and orange juice every morning and i’ll even slice them if you’d like — jeffy (@retrojeff3) January 16, 2024

my roman empire is orange peel theory pic.twitter.com/rpLZxGPqBT — s 🍉🍒🎄 (@saucherie) December 4, 2023

"i would peel oranges for you" i would peel open my skull and hand you my brain — saint bunny ♱ (@prairieangel) January 17, 2024

asked my chronically offline bf to peel me an orange while he was working and he got up immediately and went to the door and I was like "where are you going" and he said "we don't have any oranges so I'll go get one from the store for you" 😭 — soup (@jasminericegirl) January 16, 2024

if my wife needed an orange peeled i'd simply find a way to grow oranges without a peel for her thats just me tho — Josué (@sandavidcito) January 16, 2024