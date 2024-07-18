‘The Bear is not a comedy’: The 2024 Emmy nominations have dropped, and the internet has reactions

It seems like we just had the Emmys, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because we did. Sorta.

Due to the 2023 entertainment industry strikes, last year’s Emmys ceremony didn’t take place until January 15th of this year. As a result, there may be a bit of a feeling of deja vu.

2024 Emmy nominations announced

Either way, this year’s Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday morning by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph.



The results were fairly predictable if you pay any attention to the medium at all: Shogun landed 25 nominations, with The Bear and Only Murders in the Building close behind at 23 and 21, respectively.

On the strength of shows like Baby Reindeer and The Crown, Netflix led all studios with 107 nominees, with FX next up behind at 93.

Still, despite the seemingly limited pool of nominees, there was a slot to celebrate, particularly with some history-making representation.

Obviously, as with any set of nominations announced in any category about anything, the internet had opinions!

Social media weighs in on this year’s nominees

First off, the pleasant opinions about some well-deserving, if previously overlooked, talent!

MATT BERRY FINALLY GOT AN EMMY NOM FOR WWDITS?? pic.twitter.com/UTuYe06iib — jules (@imnotjuIes) July 17, 2024

i’m gonna be honest i need matt berry to take it he deserves an emmy for this line reading alone pic.twitter.com/xGruwy23ZR https://t.co/arID3M66Wx — feral (@ncrmalpeople) July 17, 2024

winning his first emmy for the bear after 15 years of playing saul goodman would be so funny https://t.co/kao0CggBeJ — campbell g (@rodeoman) July 17, 2024

Glad Shogun is cleaning up with Emmy nominations. I said on our pod that Japanese live action stuff lags behind a bit so it's great to see a bunch of Japanese actors highlighted with a proper Hollywood-level budget. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2024

this has been such a wonderful award nomination season



Fallout deserves it’s flowers



but *ahem*



GIVE THIS WOMAN HER EMMY https://t.co/xKRNN130Vr pic.twitter.com/dV7SCH0boL — 🇹🇹 Geezaws 🗽 (@Geezaws2) July 18, 2024

Congrats to the incomparable @imcarolburnett on her much deserved Emmy nomination! I just love this woman! https://t.co/4kOoxuN1YT — Ann Hampton Callaway (@annhcallaway) July 18, 2024

Jonathan Bailey getting an Emmy nomination for playing Tim Laughlin?!?!?!



so proud beyond measure :’) https://t.co/fs73aF75z5 — Bastien (@skippycries) July 18, 2024

Congratulations to Matt Bomer for his Emmy nomination for best actor in a limited series #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/ddNl7d4FtN — jaradon (@jaradon2) July 18, 2024

Then, as you have likely predicted, there are those whose gears have been grinded by snubs!

The Emmy nominations. My take: 95% of the nominations go to the worst shows on TV. All the good stuff — Bosch Legacy, Shetland, Mr. Bates, Tattooist of Auschwitz, We Were the Lucky Ones, Real Time with Bill Maher, et al — just gets passed over. — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) July 18, 2024

A hill I will die on.



The entire cast of Queen Sugar deserved and gave some of theee best performances on television.



It was criminal they didn’t get any nominations. https://t.co/c39GlPcWCC — LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) July 17, 2024

This still sends me so bad where is his Emmy nomination pic.twitter.com/QIgMfZda2K — nubs⋆ (@kykscore) July 18, 2024

Where the heck was Jennifer Jason Leigh's long overdue Emmy nomination yesterday? The day's worst snub. pic.twitter.com/AWi1PYhA50 — Jim Farmer (@JimFarmer3) July 18, 2024

Among the most common TV discourses over the past few years is the debate over whether The Bear, the leading nominee in the comedy category, should even be considered a comedy.

The Bear has 23 comedy Emmy nominations which is the same number of laughs in all three seasons combined. https://t.co/rojUgstvHk — Traci Skene (@traciskene) July 18, 2024

one episode of 30 rock has more jokes than all of the bear https://t.co/ggJd6h0czS — ashley ray🍦stream ice cream money (@theashleyray) July 17, 2024

I’m sorry. @TheBearFX is not a comedy. If anything, it has created its own category we’d call Anxiety. Best Anxiety. #EmmyNominations — Spenser Smith (@SpenserSm1th) July 18, 2024

The Bear being nominated as a Comedy is akin to Jethro Tull winning the Grammy for best Heavy Metal Album.



A singular comedy show on TV since 2005 that should clean house on Comedy Emmy's EVER YEAR.



and it doesn't even get any nominations like ever. https://t.co/eSrS5MqQWo — ubik (@Tytantinese) July 18, 2024

The Bear as a comedy discourse is overdone, let’s focus on getting the gang dramatic acting Emmy nominations https://t.co/IKqZZoXk8V — helen (@SweetHelenade) July 18, 2024

(Yes, absolutely seconded.)

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2024.

