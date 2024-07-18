‘The Bear is not a comedy’: The 2024 Emmy nominations have dropped, and the internet has reactions

It seems like we just had the Emmys, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because we did. Sorta.
Due to the 2023 entertainment industry strikes, last year’s Emmys ceremony didn’t take place until January 15th of this year. As a result, there may be a bit of a feeling of deja vu.
2024 Emmy nominations announced
Either way, this year’s Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday morning by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
The results were fairly predictable if you pay any attention to the medium at all: Shogun landed 25 nominations, with The Bear and Only Murders in the Building close behind at 23 and 21, respectively.
On the strength of shows like Baby Reindeer and The Crown, Netflix led all studios with 107 nominees, with FX next up behind at 93.
Still, despite the seemingly limited pool of nominees, there was a slot to celebrate, particularly with some history-making representation.
Obviously, as with any set of nominations announced in any category about anything, the internet had opinions!
Social media weighs in on this year’s nominees
First off, the pleasant opinions about some well-deserving, if previously overlooked, talent!
Then, as you have likely predicted, there are those whose gears have been grinded by snubs!
Among the most common TV discourses over the past few years is the debate over whether The Bear, the leading nominee in the comedy category, should even be considered a comedy.
(Yes, absolutely seconded.)
The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2024.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.