The dark world of JoJo Siwa’s girl group, XOMG Pop!

On Feb. 13, a former child member of the girl group XOMG Pop! went public with allegations of mistreatment by influencer JoJo Siwa and her mother and manager, Jessalynn. Others have come forward with their stories of what it was like to be a part of the group. These allegations come amid a growing movement against poor child labor conditions in the age of social media.

The girl group XOMG Pop! included members aged 8 to 14. It formed as part of the TV show “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.”

JoJo Siwa spearheaded the XOMG Pop! group alongside her mother, Jessalynn. Siwa is a creator with over 45 million followers on TikTok. She is also a former child star known for her time on the reality TV series “Dance Moms.”

The XOMG Pop! group accumulated more than 15 million followers on social media. Member Leigha Sanderson and her mother, Anjie Sanderson, made a number of explosive claims about the group’s working conditions in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The Sandersons allege that participants of the show were often pitted against one another. They also allege they had an intense work schedule and were often at the receiving end of insults by JoJo and Jessalyn.

Specifically, Anjie and Leigha also claim that they never received payment for social media content. They allege the treatment got worse after she became a full-time member of the girl group. …

