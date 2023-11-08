ai characters clones influencers creators burnout

Flabygasted/Shutterstock YummyBuum/Shutterstock DEEMKA STUDIO/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Could AI clones stop creator burnout?

It might help solve issues of burnout today at the expense of tomorrow.

Andrew Fiouzi 

Andrew Fiouzi

Passionfruit

Posted on Nov 8, 2023

Passionfruit

Earlier this week, the Guardian published a piece on how Chinese influencers are using AI digital clones of themselves to pump out content. The demand for AI character clones has led a number of AI startups to begin selling digital avatars and characters to influencers and media companies. “Silicon Intelligence, based in Nanjing, can generate a basic AI clone for as little as 8,000 yuan (a little over $1,000),” per the Guardian. “The company only needs one minute of footage of a human being to train a virtual livestreamer.”

The focus of that piece was on Taiwanese influencer Chen Yiru, who live streamed footage of himself eating chicken feet for 15 hours. Chen has nearly nine million fans on the social media platform Weibo. Many of them were impressed with the feat until some started to question if it was even possible. Once they learned that the video was AI, Chen reportedly lost more than 7,000 followers in two days. But this was hardly the first time a creator has turned to AI clones to help them generate content.

In July of this year, gaming creator Jordi van den Bussche, better known as Kwebbelkop, announced on Instagram that he’d trained an AI character to make YouTube videos for him. He told Wired that the labor of creating content for his YouTube channel — coming up with video ideas, shooting them, distributing them — had made it so that he could never take a vacation. Otherwise, van den Bussche said, “my entire business would stop.”

In short, like Chen, van den Bussche had come up against the inevitable burnout that plagues all creators, and he needed to find a solution…

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Nov 8, 2023, 3:55 pm CST

Andrew Fiouzi

Andrew Fiouzi is a contributing editor at Passionfruit. He was previously an editor at dot.LA and a features writer at MEL Magazine where he covered masculinity, tech and true crime. His work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Long Reads, and Vice, among other publications.

Andrew Fiouzi
 